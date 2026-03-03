School Games: Kisumu Day, Nyabondo eye hockey and rugby titles

Audio By Vocalize

Dani Abud(center) of Kisumu Day jumps high in celebration after scoring against Ringa Boys in the Nyanza Region hockey finals played on September 5, 2022. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

Kisumu Day and Nyabondo will be seeking to win the hockey boys and rugby 15s titles, respectively, when the 2026 Kisumu County Term One games kick off on Wednesday at Kisumu Boys, Kisumu Girls and Lions School, which will co-host the three-day competitions.

While Nyabondo will hope to defend the title they won last year after knocking out heavyweight Maseno School, Kisumu Day will be seeking redemption.

Kisumu Day lost 1-0 to Maseno during last year’s county finals, a painful defeat that Booker Odhiambo, the head coach, says motivated him to rebuild the team.

Pooled alongside Ngere, Bar Korwa and Chemelil Academy, Odhiambo believes Kisumu Day will sweep their opponents in Group B as they have their eyes set on regionals, if not nationals.

“We lost the finals last year despite being the better team. I had quality players, but we were not clinical, and the boys were overconfident. It won't be the same case this year because these young boys are now mentally prepared to tackle different opponents differently,” said Odhiambo.

“The goal is to get to the nationals. Kisumu are hosting the nationals this year, and we want to be there as hosts too, taking to the pitch. That is motivation enough for my boys.”

Defending champions Maseno headline Group A alongside Kisumu Boys, Nyabondo, Onjiko and Otieno Oyoo.

In hockey, the sleeping giant Sinyolo Girls will hope to awaken this year when they play Kisumu Girls and Rae Girls in Group B, while defending champions Huma Girls face Ahero and Koru in the other pool.

In rugby 15s, Maseno School will be out to reclaim the title they lost to Nyabondo last year.

Last year, Nyabondo sent shock waves through Kisumu County schools when they knocked out multiple defending champions and hosts Maseno School in the semifinals of the rugby 15s.

A big 19-10 win over Maseno set the pace for Nyabondo to lift the title as they came from behind to stun favourites Otieno Oyoo High School 14-12 in the finals.

Maseno will face off with Otieno Oyoo, Lions and Muhoroni while champions play Onjiko, Kisumu Day, Thur Dibuoro and Dr Aloo Gumbi.

In basketball, champions Nyakach Girls will play Gumbi, Koru, Kochogo and Lions in Group A while St Barnabas play Kisumu Girls, Katolo, Rae and Sinyolo.