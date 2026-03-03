Strathmore Blades in perfect start in league title battle

Audio By Vocalize

KPA team during their FIBA Women Basketball League Africa 2025 Qualifiers match against APR of Burundi at Nyayo National Stadium, gymnasium on November 13, 2025. [File, Standard]

Strathmore University Blades made two wins on the trot as they launched their Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Men’s Premier League title hunt at the weekend.

Blades defeated Stanbic Shields 66-58 and chalked their second 68-53 win over debutants Moischers.

After being caught up in the relegation battle last season, the students are keen to ensure that they have a smooth sailing this year.

Shields bounced back from defeat to Blades to beat rivals Equity Bank Dumas 74-63 and secure their first win.

This was Equity Dumas’ third straight defeat even as they struggled to regain their footing.

Eldonets Platinum registered mixed results in their first trip to Nyayo Gymnasium winning one and losing one.

Eldonets beat University of Nairobi (UoN) Terror 76-56 in their season opener.

Nonetheless, they failed to keep the momentum on Sunday, succumbing to a 74-52 loss to Umoja Basketball Club.

In the women’s Premier League title chase, former champions Equity Bank Hawks fell 54-64 to a revamped Stanbic Aces.

Aces have had a great start under the tutelage of former Zetech University Sparks coach Maurice Obilo who moved to the outfit with some key players among them Ashley Minayo and Maureen Bosibori.