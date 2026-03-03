×
The Standard

Wetangula leads MPs in visit to late MP Ng'eno's family

By Fred Kagonye | Mar. 3, 2026
National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula signing the condelence book at the home of late Emurua Dikir MP Johana Ng'eno on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. [Courtesy:SPU]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula on Tuesday led a delegation of MPs to condole with the family of Emurua Dikir MP Johana Ng’eno at their home in Karen, Nairobi County.

Speaking after the visit, Wetangula described Ng’eno as one of Parliament’s finest members, praising his conduct, leadership and debate skills.

The three-term legislator chaired the Housing Committee, overseeing the government’s affordable housing program, development of public markets and construction of school hostels.

“He was focused, disciplined and always respectful of the House,” Wetangula said. “He consulted widely before making decisions and served with distinction.”

The Speaker was accompanied by members of the Parliamentary Service Commission, Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya and Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu, among other leaders.

Ng’eno died on Saturday, February 28, when a helicopter, registration 5Y-DSB, crashed in Mosop, Nandi County, reportedly due to bad weather.

He was traveling with pilot George Were, forest ranger Amos Kipng’etich, photojournalist Nick Kosgey and teacher Robert Keter. All five died in the crash.

A requiem Mass for Ng’eno will be held tomorrow at the Africa Gospel Church in Karen. His body will be moved to his Emurua Dikir home the following day for a vigil.

A joint final rite for all five victims will be held at Emurua Dikir Primary School on Friday, March 6 before they are laid to rest in their respective homes.

Leaders across the political divide have mourned the MP, including President William Ruto, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Senate Speaker Amason Kingi.

Ruto described Ng’eno as a progressive and devoted public servant who worked tirelessly for his constituents. Kindiki called him a fearless and courageous leader committed to his party, the United Democratic Alliance.

Gachagua, who termed Ng’eno a close friend, called for a thorough and speedy investigation into the cause of the crash, with findings made public.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

