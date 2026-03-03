School Games: Agoro Sare, Ringa Boys upbeat ahead of Homa Bay County games

Defending champions Agoro Sare are confident as the Homa Bay County Term One games draw closer, with the basketball giants keen to protect their crown and return to the regional stage.

The Siaya-based school will headline the boys’ basketball contest as they seek to retain the county title and book a ticket to the Nyanza regionals, where they hope to reclaim the title they lost last year.

Agoro Sare fell short at the regional level in 2025, with Sawagongo lifting the trophy, but the latter are already out of this year’s county games, leaving the door wide open for redemption.

Agoro Sare have been pooled in Group A alongside Oriwo and Gethsemane. The group presents a tricky but manageable path for the champions, who carry vast experience from previous campaigns. Their structured play and physical presence have often made the difference in knockout matches, and they will rely on that pedigree once again.

Group B will see Orero, hosts Homa Bay and Saye face off, while Group C has Ringa, Mbita and Gendia battling for a semifinal slot. In Group D, S.S, Obera and Ober will complete the basketball boys’ line-up.

Away from basketball, attention will also turn to the hockey boys’ contest where Ringa Boys will be aiming for another strong run. The two-time Nyanza region champions are drawn in Group A alongside Homa Bay and Mbita, a pool that promises tough and fast-paced matches.

Ringa have built a reputation as one of the most disciplined hockey sides in the region, combining speed and tactical awareness. Their dominance in past regional tournaments has made them a team many opponents approach with caution.

Speaking ahead of the games, Ringa Boys hockey coach Tolbert Khannah expressed confidence in his charges while acknowledging the challenge ahead.

“We are ready for the county games. The boys have trained well and understand what is expected of them. Our goal is to play good hockey, respect every opponent and push for another strong run,” said Khannah.

Other disciplines will also light up the county showpiece, with competitive pools across handball and girls’ hockey. Schools like Asumbi, Ogande and Sindo Girls are expected to headline the girls’ contests, while traditional handball powerhouses will battle for county bragging rights.

Homa Bay County Term One Pools

Basketball Boys

Group A – Agoro Sare, Oriwo, Gethsemane

Group B – Orero, Homa Bay, Saye

Group C – Ringa, Mbita, Gendia

Group D – S.S, Obera, Ober

Basketball Girls

Group A – Ogilo, Gethsemane, Samanga

Group B – Nyangajo, Asumbi, Ogande

Group C – Wire, Sindo Girls, Ototo

Handball Girls

Group A – Ojijo Oteko, Ratanga’, Ruga

Group B – Mbita, Sindo, Miranga

Group C – Blogs, Gethsemane, Asumbi

Group D – Nyangajo, Kalando, Othoro

Handball Boys

Group A – Otaro, Nyakweri, Wiga

Group B – S.S, Agoro, Oriwo

Group C – Adega, Mirogi, George Agola

Group D – Mbita, Orero, Ober

Hockey Girls

Group A – Anding’o, Mawego, Goyo

Group B – Asumbi, Ogande, Dudi

Hockey Boys

Group A – Ringa, Homa Bay, Mbita

Group B – Kuoyo Kochia, Agoro, Ober

Group C – Oriwo, Mirogi, Orero