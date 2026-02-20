×
The Standard

Kenya Army, KPA and Equity win as league second leg gets underway

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Feb. 20, 2026
Equity Bank's Enock Barasa (right) and Wilson Cheruiyot blocks a strike from Allan Kandancon of Kenya Army during their KVF Premier League match at Nyayo Gymnasium last year. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenya Army launched their 2025-2026 Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) Men’s National League campaign with a 3-1 win against the National Youth Service (NYS) as the second leg served off yesterday at Kasarani Indoor Arena.

The soldiers who missed the first leg were dominant from the onset, taking the 25-17, then snatched the second 25-23 despite an improved performance from the opponent.

NYS, who were looking to recover from a disappointing first leg, then fought on to take the third set 25-21. However, their hopes of forcing a fifth set were crushed after the Kenya Army took the fourth set 25-22.

Kenya Army will today clash with the Administration Police of Kenya (AP-Kenya) while NYS will play the champions General Service Unit (GSU).

Trailblazers Volleyball Club rallied from a set down to dismiss Prisons Rift Valley  3-1 (25-27, 25-22, 25-13, 25-14) and register their second win.

Trailblazers who had won one out of three in the first leg will chase their third victory tomorrow. Eldoret Water and Sanitation Company (Eldowas), who will be hoping to bounce back from yesterday’s 3-1 defeat to Equity Bank, will play Prisons Rift Valley today.

After going down 2-0 to the bankers, newcomers Eldowas tried to stage a comeback, but their efforts were thwarted by their more experienced challengers, who killed the game in the fourth set.

Equity won the first two sets 25-14, 27-25, but their victory was delayed when Eldowas took the third 25-22 for a 2-1 score. The bankers were stronger in controlling the game to seal victory 25-18. Equity will return to action tomorrow against league debutants Chema Volleyball Club. Last season’s silver medallists KPA made it four wins out of five after easing to a straight-sets victory against Nairobi Prisons.

The Standard
