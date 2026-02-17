×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Stage set for the final Counties Intermediate Championships

By Ben Ahenda | Feb. 17, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Light Middle weight boxers Kimut Rono of alaa Rockers club and Ramsey Muhamzi of Kibera Olympic during the 2025 Nairobi Intermediate Boxing Championship at Githurai new market, on March 22, 2025. [File, Standard]

As branches get ready for Counties Intermediate Boxing Championships (CIBC) starting tomorrow up to Saturday, they are ready to stop the dominance of Nairobi in the National Championships next week.

All counties are expected to complete their selection trials this week ahead of the national championships set for Thika on February 26-28.

Coaches said they will select formidable sides that are able to stop opponents at all costs, the prime culprit being Nairobi who have dominated these events for years.

Two Mombasa boxers in featherweight Edwin Ochieng' and lightweight Abdalla Juma are some of the boxers selected by head coach Chrispine Onyango.

Juma said he’s travelling to Nairobi for a serious mission that should see him qualify for Kenya Open.

“Ours aim is to see most of us get to the Kenya Open and make it to the league championships,” said Juma.

Onyango said they plan to add five more boxers to the squad after the Coastal Intermediate Championships on Saturday.

"Five more boxers will be added into the teams after the completion of our selection trials this weekend," he told Standard Sports.

They’ll be held at Havana Club in Magongo, Changamwe Constituency on Friday and Saturday.

Kisumu also followed suit with coach Dominic Owiti saying their selection trials will be completed on Saturday.

He plans to have a team of eight boxers after the earlier qualification of the trio a fortnight back.

"Three of them had earlier made it into the team but we’ll add five more boxers at the end of our selection trials this week," said Owiti.

In Vihiga, seven boxers were cleared last week.

Head coach Josephat Oguda was taking them through sparring to improve on their fitness and confidence levels.

"We’ll only have seven boxers having completed our selections last week. It’s a team that should that damage," he said.

The Nairobi County selection trials will be held starts tomorrow, according to coordinator John ‘Chea’ Ochieng’.

"We are ready to give our best," said the coach.

Other branches that are expected to complete their trials this week are Meru, Nakuru, Kiambu, Laikipia and Kajiado. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Intermediate Boxing Championships Boxing National Championships Featherweight Edwin Ochieng' Kenya Open
.

Latest Stories

Hit show 'America's Next Top Model' under scrutiny in fresh Netflix documentary
Hit show 'America's Next Top Model' under scrutiny in fresh Netflix documentary
Entertainment
By Tania Omusale
20 mins ago
Pereira 'trusts' Forest owner Marinakis despite three sackings this season
Premier League
By AFP
22 mins ago
Two officers accused of shooting dead Nairobi youth to be held for a week
Crime and Justice
By Fred Kagonye
23 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Of Lent and Ash Wednesday, their origin and significance
By Standard Reporter 1 hr ago
Of Lent and Ash Wednesday, their origin and significance
From Sh80b deal to dramatic handshake: How Sakaja auctioned Nairobi to State House
By Josphat Thiong’o 5 hrs ago
From Sh80b deal to dramatic handshake: How Sakaja auctioned Nairobi to State House
Why Kitutu Chache South MP Kibagendi has been expelled from Parliament
By Irene Githinji 5 hrs ago
Why Kitutu Chache South MP Kibagendi has been expelled from Parliament
Sifuna: Next political liberator or just a one-hit wonder?
By Leonard Khafafa 5 hrs ago
Sifuna: Next political liberator or just a one-hit wonder?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved