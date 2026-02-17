Stage set for the final Counties Intermediate Championships

Audio By Vocalize

Light Middle weight boxers Kimut Rono of alaa Rockers club and Ramsey Muhamzi of Kibera Olympic during the 2025 Nairobi Intermediate Boxing Championship at Githurai new market, on March 22, 2025. [File, Standard]

As branches get ready for Counties Intermediate Boxing Championships (CIBC) starting tomorrow up to Saturday, they are ready to stop the dominance of Nairobi in the National Championships next week.

All counties are expected to complete their selection trials this week ahead of the national championships set for Thika on February 26-28.

Coaches said they will select formidable sides that are able to stop opponents at all costs, the prime culprit being Nairobi who have dominated these events for years.

Two Mombasa boxers in featherweight Edwin Ochieng' and lightweight Abdalla Juma are some of the boxers selected by head coach Chrispine Onyango.

Juma said he’s travelling to Nairobi for a serious mission that should see him qualify for Kenya Open.

“Ours aim is to see most of us get to the Kenya Open and make it to the league championships,” said Juma.

Onyango said they plan to add five more boxers to the squad after the Coastal Intermediate Championships on Saturday.

"Five more boxers will be added into the teams after the completion of our selection trials this weekend," he told Standard Sports.

They’ll be held at Havana Club in Magongo, Changamwe Constituency on Friday and Saturday.

Kisumu also followed suit with coach Dominic Owiti saying their selection trials will be completed on Saturday.

He plans to have a team of eight boxers after the earlier qualification of the trio a fortnight back.

"Three of them had earlier made it into the team but we’ll add five more boxers at the end of our selection trials this week," said Owiti.

In Vihiga, seven boxers were cleared last week.

Head coach Josephat Oguda was taking them through sparring to improve on their fitness and confidence levels.

"We’ll only have seven boxers having completed our selections last week. It’s a team that should that damage," he said.

The Nairobi County selection trials will be held starts tomorrow, according to coordinator John ‘Chea’ Ochieng’.

"We are ready to give our best," said the coach.

Other branches that are expected to complete their trials this week are Meru, Nakuru, Kiambu, Laikipia and Kajiado.