Government steps up sports infrastructure expansion with new 10,000-seater Thika Stadium

Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, Salim Mvurya at the site of the construction of the new Thika Stadium. [Courtesy]

The national government has stepped up its push to expand sports infrastructure across the country after breaking ground for a modern 10,000-seater stadium in Thika town, Kiambu County.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony, Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, Salim Mvurya, said the project is part of a broader government plan to upgrade and build modern sporting facilities in different regions to nurture talent and stimulate local economies.

Mvurya assured residents and traders that the expansion of sports infrastructure will not disrupt businesses operating around the stadium.

“I want to state that the businesses around the stadium and other livelihood activities will not be disrupted when this project starts,” he said.

The assurance was meant to calm fears among traders and local leaders who had expressed concern about possible displacement once construction begins.

The upgrade of Thika Stadium is one of several projects the government is rolling out to modernise sports facilities and position Kenya as a competitive sporting nation. The new-look stadium will have a sitting capacity of 10,000, up from its current size, and will feature an eight-lane running track, a standard football pitch, modern changing rooms, a canopy and a VVIP pavilion.

The project is expected to be completed in less than a year and is also earmarked to serve as one of the training venues during next year’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Mvurya said investing in sports infrastructure is not only about competition but also about youth empowerment, job creation and economic growth.

“This is strategic infrastructure that will uplift the profile of Thika as a sports town and open up more business opportunities,” he added.

The event was also attended by Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya, who said the project will preserve existing facilities at the stadium, including the basketball court and swimming pool.

“The amenities installed in the stadium to bolster sports will not be affected by the stadium construction,” she said, adding that the multi-million shilling investment will accelerate the growth of Thika within the larger Kiambu County.

Principal Secretary for Sports Elijah Mwangi noted that Kiambu County is among the biggest beneficiaries of the government’s nationwide sports infrastructure programme. He highlighted that the county already hosts key facilities such as Kirigiti Stadium and Karatu Stadium, in addition to Thika Stadium.

Mwangi added that the county is also home to sports academies such as Kimuchu and Kanjeru, with another proposed in Kikuyu, all aimed at nurturing grassroots talent

Local leaders described the project as transformative. Kiambu Deputy Governor Rosemary Kirika said expanding sports facilities will give young people better opportunities to grow their talents while also attracting major tournaments to the region.

Thika Town Member of Parliament Alice Ng’ang’a and Members of the County Assembly also backed the initiative, saying modern infrastructure will improve service delivery and create employment opportunities during and after construction.

As the government continues to invest in stadiums and talent academies across the country, the Thika project stands as a clear example of Kenya’s commitment to strengthening its sports sector through modern infrastructure. Leaders say the long-term benefits will be felt not only on the pitch but also in business growth, youth empowerment and regional development.