Athletics stars set for a tough battle for honors at Sirikwa Classic

Audio By Vocalize

Agnes Ngetich leads in the 10000m women race during the World Athletice Championship trials 2025 at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Stars are converging for what is expected to be a thrilling fifth edition of Sirikwa Classic World Cross-Country Tour in Eldoret on Saturday.

The previous editions have been adrenaline-packed and athletes have powered to mouthwatering performances in the gold level cross country show.

With athletics big shots of different nationalities including Uganda, South Africa, Tanzania, Qatar, Germany and Ukraine among others having confirmed their participation in the event that will be staged at the Lobo Village in Eldoret, Kenyan stars are bracing for a strong battle for honours.

A scenic cross country course, sidelines packed with throngs of athletics enthusiasts and warm temperatures of Eldoret, athletics are set to take on their rivals.

No doubt, attention will be on the newly crowned World Cross Country champion Agnes Jebet Ngetich and bronze medallist form the January 10 showdown staged in Tallahassee, Florida, Daniel Simiu Ebenyo.

But stars who have explosively charged to stunning performances in local races appear to be on a mission to cause major upsets and surprises at the Lobo Village tomorrow.

Take for instance Nicholas Ktum, the winner of this year’s Discovery Kenya Cross Country.

Ktum confirmed his participation yesterday and promised to deploy a tactic he used to win his first cross country race on January 25 in Eldoret.

From the remote area of Lomuke in West Pokot, Ktum will be chasing a gigantic dream as he lines up in the men’s Under-20 contest, taking on top guns who shot to fame in last year’s edition.

“I chased the leader for a better part of the race at the Discovery Kenya Cross Country. I like the tactic because I reserve gas for the final kick,” Ktum said ahead of tomorrow’s contest.

Ktum, who is still a student at Lomuke Secondary school added: “My dream is to post impressive results in the 3000m steeplechase and 3000m flat in the track and field season. So, I have to deliver good results in the cross country as I get ready for track.”

Athletes such as Iten-based Immaculate Jepkosgei have also confirmed their participation.

Discovery Kenya Cross Country winner Mariam Lufti Njoki and third-placed Immaculate Jepkosgei will also compete in the women’s 10km race.

Jepkosgei, who had competed in the national cross country championships in Eldoret last year, is also eying another podium spot tomorrow.

“I ran in the national cross country and Discovery Kenya cross country which were local and were all run in Eldoret. I went back to adjust my training with more speed works and navigation of cross country obstacles. I’m ready and more resilient for the Sirikwa Classic,” said Jepkosgei, who trains under KipRun in Iten.

“I’m not under pressure to deliver but the race is important for me because it’s an international event happening at home. I can say, I am confident of my preparation,” Jepkosgei said.

Alex Belor, who was third in the Under-20 men’s race at the 2025 Chepsaita cross country in December, confirmed his participation in the senior men’s contest tomorrow.

He will be looking to shine as he transitions to the senior ranks, just two months after impressive performance in the junior category in Chepsaita.