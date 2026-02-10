×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

NOC-K partners with Koitalel varsity

By Standard Sports | Feb. 10, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

NOC-K President Shadrack Maluki and Koitalel Samoei University College Principal Prof Winston Jumba Akala sign a Memorandum of Understanding at NOC-K Headquarters, Nairobi. [NOC-K Media]

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) has entered into a partnership with Koitalel Samoei University College to set up a sports centre dubbed ‘Olympiafrica’ at the institution.

This comes barely two weeks after the body revealed plans to put up a high-performance training centre at Kenyatta University.

Speaking after signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), NOC-K President Shadrack Maluki said the partnership will not only help improve the performance of Kenyan athletes but also promote a structured access to sports for youths.

To achieve their shared vision of nurturing and empowering youths through sports, NOC-K promised to provide technical support and guidance to the university.

“This collaboration reflects a shared vision of nurturing responsible and empowered young citizens,” said Maluki.

“We will ensure alignment with the broader Olympic movement and best practices.

“We appreciate Koitalel Samoei University College for its commitment to holistic education and youth development,” he said.

Koitalel Samoei University College Principal Prof Winston Jumba Akala was equally pleased with the collaboration, saying it will strengthen the community through sports and learning. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

NOC-K Koitalel Samoei University College
.

Latest Stories

Why we should have electoral reforms before next elections
Why we should have electoral reforms before next elections
Opinion
By Mutethia Mutiga
2 hrs ago
How ODM can boost its value ahead of coalition talks with UDA
Opinion
By Joanes Atela
2 hrs ago
EACC targets Kaberia, Mwendwa over Sh330M in 2018 CHAN stadium scam
National
By Nancy Gitonga
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why we should have electoral reforms before next elections
By Mutethia Mutiga 2 hrs ago
Why we should have electoral reforms before next elections
How ODM can boost its value ahead of coalition talks with UDA
By Joanes Atela 2 hrs ago
How ODM can boost its value ahead of coalition talks with UDA
Ruto splashes millions; Kenyans stare at death
By Ndungu Gachane and David Odongo 3 hrs ago
Ruto splashes millions; Kenyans stare at death
ODM faces tense NEC showdown amid push to expel senior leaders
By BBC 3 hrs ago
ODM faces tense NEC showdown amid push to expel senior leaders
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved