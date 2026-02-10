NOC-K partners with Koitalel varsity

Audio By Vocalize

NOC-K President Shadrack Maluki and Koitalel Samoei University College Principal Prof Winston Jumba Akala sign a Memorandum of Understanding at NOC-K Headquarters, Nairobi. [NOC-K Media]

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) has entered into a partnership with Koitalel Samoei University College to set up a sports centre dubbed ‘Olympiafrica’ at the institution.

This comes barely two weeks after the body revealed plans to put up a high-performance training centre at Kenyatta University.

Speaking after signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), NOC-K President Shadrack Maluki said the partnership will not only help improve the performance of Kenyan athletes but also promote a structured access to sports for youths.

To achieve their shared vision of nurturing and empowering youths through sports, NOC-K promised to provide technical support and guidance to the university.

“This collaboration reflects a shared vision of nurturing responsible and empowered young citizens,” said Maluki.

“We will ensure alignment with the broader Olympic movement and best practices.

“We appreciate Koitalel Samoei University College for its commitment to holistic education and youth development,” he said.

Koitalel Samoei University College Principal Prof Winston Jumba Akala was equally pleased with the collaboration, saying it will strengthen the community through sports and learning.