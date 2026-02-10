How Bread choked Leopards in their special FKF Cup date

Audio By Vocalize

BB Bread FC players celebrate scoring against AFC Leopards SC during their Mozzart Bet Cup Round of 64 match at Police Sacco Stadium in Nairobi on February 7, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Ten-time champions AFC Leopards were the biggest casualties of the Round of 64 as top flight clubs stamped authority in the FKF Cup over the weekend.

Ingwe suffered a painful early exit after losing 4-3 on penalties to minnows’ BB Bread following a 2-2 draw in normal time.

The spotlight fell on former Leopards goalkeeper Ezekiel Owade, who turned into the hero for BB Bread. This is after he saved Kennedy Owino’s penalty to seal a famous win for the Nairobi East Division side.

AFC Leopards had gone into the match confident of starting a strong cup run as they seek to end a seven-year trophy drought, but they were stunned by a fearless opponent playing in their first FKF Cup campaign.

BB Bread now move to the Round of 32 while Leopards are left to rethink their season and turn back their focus on the SportPesa Premier League where they currently sit four points behind leaders Gor Mahia but with a game in hand.

While Ingwe fell, most Premier League sides avoided embarrassment and showed their class starting with Gor Mahia who eased past Dero with a 2-0 win in Kisumu, controlling the match and never looking in danger.

Kariobangi Sharks were even more ruthless, thrashing Pwani Oil 7-0 in one of the biggest wins of the round. Kenya Police also progressed with a narrow 1-0 victory over Embakasi United in a tight contest.

Posta Rangers joined the list of strong performers after beating Chemogoch 4-0 in a comfortable outing. Bandari also had little trouble, defeating Githurai All Stars 3-0 to book their place in the next round.

These results showed the difference in quality and experience between top division sides and lower league teams.

There were more high-scoring matches across the country as Kakamega Homeboyz beat Amani Youth 5-1 in an open game, while Murang’a Seal crushed Kahawa Pride 9-1 in the heaviest win of the round.

Zoo FC entertained fans with a 5-0 victory over Bondeni, and Denmak defeated Magadi All Stars 5-2 in another goal-filled tie.

Elsewhere, Ulinzi Stars edged Kamel Park Rangers 1-0 in a close match that could have gone either way.

Zetech University beat RWFA 2-0 to continue their fairytale run, while 3K hammered Limuru 8-0 in a one-sided contest. Mfalme also advanced after beating Naivasha Syfa 2-1 in a competitive encounter.

One of the most dramatic matches saw FC Dynamo and Kibera Black Stars draw 2-2, with Dynamo going on to win 4-3 in the penalty shootout.

The winner of the competition will proceed to represent Kenya in the CAF Confederations Cup. Nairobi United are the current defending champions.