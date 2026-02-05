×
Junior Starlets players dominate Kenya U20 team

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Feb. 5, 2026
Rising Starlets midfielder Vidah Akeyo (centre) and her teammates react during a training session at Kasarani Stadium. [FKF Media]

With hours to their 2026 Fifa Under-20 Women’s World Cup Qualifier date with neighbours Tanzania, Rising Starlets are tying up loose ends in readiness for the duel.

They will face off with Tanzania in the first leg of the third round this Saturday at Ulinzi Sports Complex. Starlets must win at home to boost their chances of securing a place in the final round of qualification. Maximum points at Ulinzi will mean that they can get the job done away in Dar es Salaam when they clash in the return leg at the Azam Sports Complex next Saturday.

Rising Starlets head coach Jackline Juma named her final squad, which was notably dominated by players from the Junior Starlets team that competed at the 2024 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup.

Juma revealed that she settled on her last 23 based on competition, mental strength, and player readiness.

“We were looking at the level of competition because we need mentally tough players, considering that it’s a big stage. Given that Tanzania players have played for the national team, we need players who are ready and can match them,” Juma said.

She revealed that, given the short period to prepare, players were dropped since they were unfit.

“Fitness was a key factor in our selection, and so we had to drop some players. Everyone had to work hard, even those who had played against Ethiopia. So far so good, we have integrated very well, and I think we have a squad that is ready to compete against Tanzania,” she concluded.

Defender Pauline Namisi, who earned her place for the first time, said that she has been working very hard to make it to the national team.

“It’s a huge achievement for me because I have desired to play for the country. I have been working hard and praying to God that one day I will make it, and it has come to pass. I thank the coaches for giving me this opportunity, and I promise that I will not let them down,” Namisi said.

Former Butere Girls High School goalkeeper Christine Adhiambo, who was in goal against Ethiopia, retained her place alongside the duo of Velma Abwire and Ephy Awuor, who were at the 2024 World Cup.

The experienced quartet of Junior Starlets World Cup captain Elizabeth Ochaka, Lorine Ilavonga, Diana Anyango, and Jenevive Mithel highlights the backline, which also has Patience Asiko, Triza Ekesa, Dorcus Glender, and Namisi.

Captain Fasila Adhiambo will marshal a rich midfield that has the quintet of Halima Imbachi, Rebecca Odato, Susan Akoth, Pearl Oles, and Lornah Faith, who represented the country on the global stage, as well as Vidah Akeyo and Jerrine Adhiambo.

World Cup goal scorer Valarie Nekesa leads the goal hunt and will partner with Elizabeth Mideva, Emily, Morang’a, and Hilder Nactecho, who will also be making her national team debut.

Kalonzo arrives in Washington for Prayer Breakfast
