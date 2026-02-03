Beware of more Kariobangi Sharks attacks

LeonLevitt Otieno (left) of Kariobangi Sharks FC and Derrick Khaemba of Sofapaka FC during their FKF Premier League match at Dandora Stadium in Nairobi on May 10, 2025. [File, Standard]

The fight to stay in the SportPesa Premier League has taken a dramatic turn as the relegation battle begins to gather heat, with just under half the season to go.

After months at the bottom end of the table, Kariobangi Sharks finally have something to smile about after weeks of frustration.

Sharks moved out of the bottom three after edging Ulinzi Stars 1-0 in a tense match decided by Humphrey Aroko’s lone goal.

That narrow victory ended their five-match winless run and was only their second win in the last 15 outings, showing just how tough their season has been.

The win lifted Sharks to 15th place with 17 points after 19 rounds of matches. Their record of three wins, eight draws and eight losses shows a team that has struggled to turn draws into victories.

However, the three points could prove very important in a season where survival margins look very tight.

This season carries extra pressure after FKF confirmed that the bottom three teams will be relegated to the National Super League. The old playoff system is gone.

There will be no second chance for the 16th-placed team. That change has made every point crucial for clubs in the lower half.

Looking at positions 13 to 18, the battle is wide open. Mara Sugar sit 13th with 21 points. They have drawn many matches and are not far from danger despite being slightly above the red zone. One poor run could drag them deep into trouble.

Ulinzi Stars are 14th with 17 points, level with Sharks but above them on goal difference. Their defeat to Sharks has pulled them right back into the survival fight.

They have already lost 10 matches, and their defence must improve if they are to pull clear.

Kariobangi Sharks, in 15th, are just outside the drop zone, but the gap is very small.

One bad weekend could send them back into the bottom three. Their challenge will be to build on the Ulinzi win and find more goals.

APS Bomet and Bidco United, both on 15 points, are in serious danger. For Bomet, who were promoted to the top league this season, life in the top flight has been difficult.

Both have only managed three wins so far and have conceded heavily. They must start winning matches, not just drawing, if they are to survive.

At the bottom are former champions Sofapaka with 14 points. Their season has been a big disappointment. They have lost 11 matches and have the worst goal difference in this group.