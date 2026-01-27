Kiptoo enjoys home advantage to emerge top in Captain's Prize

Niall Chauhan in action at Nyali Golf Club course on Sunda. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

Home club’s Edwin Kiptoo floored 248 colleagues in the 2025 Captain’s (Omar Lewa) Prize Golf tournament that concluded at the Nyali Golf and Country Club course in Mombasa County on Sunday.

Kiptoo dominated the par 71 course by recording a brilliant 30 differential points to emerge the ultimate overall winner, flooring a large field of 248 players that graced the two days’ tournament.

Kiptoo who had every reason to celebrate, started off day one stable ford format on Saturday playing 40 points and on day two on Sunday Medal format, he was able to bring home a one under 70 gross to become the Captain’s boy of the tournament and grab the top prize.

George Mokua was the runners up on a 32 differential score after carding 38 points and 70 gross while taking the third slot was handicap 24 Tom Abwao with 33 differential score from 37 points and 70 gross.

In the women category played on Saturday through a Subsidiary basis, the lady winner on 41 points was Nancy Gathunga and Everlyne Akinyi Akinyi claimed the runners up slot with a count back score of 37 points.

Best gross winner on Sunday with 77 gross and the nett winner for the same on 62 nett were Elly Limo and Dixon Wariunge respectively.

JM Muthuuri brought 44 points to emerge the Saturday winner beating Peter Kimanga to the runners up slot by a three points difference.

Sal Davies on 37 differential points (30-67) and Niall Chauhan with 30 differential points (37-67) were the best senior and junior winners.

The guest winner’s prize was won by Feisal Lasker from Mombasa Golf Club who had a score of 38 differential points (33-71), while Sammy Kamau brought 39 differential points (33-72) to win the best past men prize.

Winners of high handicappers’ men on 25 differential points (43-68) and ladies with 44 points were Kenneth Mosop and Florence Mugi. The club caddies were also recognised with Fredrick Obonyo emerging the best male caddie of the year and Kennedy Kamau emerging the runners up while Carren Akoth and Catherine Opiyo were the best lady caddie of the year and runners up.

This tournament organised by the club captain Omar Lewa who will be bowing out of office, was to bid farewell to members and friends after his one-year term in office.

It was supported by various corporate bodies and graced by players from all the Coast golf clubs, others across the country and a Ugandan lady golfer Martha Babirye.