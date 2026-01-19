×
Infantino condemns Senegal for 'unacceptable scenes' in AFCON final

By AFP | Jan. 19, 2026
Senegal's forward #10 Sadio Mane holds up the trophy as he celebrates with his teammates after winning the Africa Cup of Nations final football match against Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on January 18, 2026. [AFP]

FIFA President Gianni Infantino condemned "some Senegal players" for the "unacceptable scenes" which overshadowed their victory in Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations final when they walked off the pitch in protest at a penalty awarded to Morocco.

"We strongly condemn the behaviour of some 'supporters' as well as some Senegalese players and technical staff members. It is unacceptable to leave the field of play in this manner," said Infantino in a statement sent to AFP.

"It is unacceptable to leave the field of play in this manner, and equally, violence cannot be tolerated in our sport, it is simply not right."

African football's showpiece event was marred by most of the Senegalese players walking off the pitch when deep into injury time of normal play, with the match all square at 0-0, Morocco were awarded a spot-kick following a VAR check for a challenge on Brahim Diaz.

Senegal's former Liverpool star Sadio Mane remained on the pitch and urged his team-mates to come back onto the pitch for the penalty.

They were already furious at having a goal disallowed at the other end for a soft-looking foul minutes earlier.

Meanwhile trouble broke out in the stands as some Senegalese fans  tried to enter the field of play and became involved in fighting with security personnel.

The game was held up for almost 20 minutes before Diaz could take the penalty, and his weak 'panenka' kick was saved by Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Pape Gueye then went on to score a brilliant goal in the fourth minute of extra time to give his team a 1-0 win.

Infantino while congratulating Morocco on "a fantastic tournament, both as runners-up and exceptional hosts" a boost ahead of them co-hosting the men's 2030 World Cup said teams have to abide by the match officials' decisions.

"We must always respect the decisions taken by the match officials on and off the field of play," he said.

"Teams must compete on the pitch and within the Laws of the Game, because anything less puts the very essence of football at risk."

Infantino, who will be hoping there are no such scenes in this year's World Cup finals being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, said images such as those on Sunday sent the wrong message to supporters round the world.

"It is also the responsibility of teams and players to act responsibly and set the right example for fans in the stadiums and millions watching around the world," he said.

"The ugly scenes witnessed today must be condemned and never repeated. I reiterated that they have no place in football and I expect that the relevant disciplinary bodies at CAF will take the appropriate measures."

