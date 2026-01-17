Champions GSU fight back to beat Prisons in Kenya Cup opener

Dominick Rutto and Naftali Chumba (right) of General Service Unit (GSU) during their Kenya Cup match against Kenya Army at Kasarani Gymnasium last year. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Reigning Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) men’s Kenya Cup champions General Service Unit (GSU) made their intention to retain the title clear yesterday with a victory over Prisons Nairobi.

They rallied from a set down to beat the city warders 3-1 in their opening Group A match of the second edition of the tournament, currently underway at the Nyayo Gymnasium.

Prisons Nairobi’s Vincent Kirwa bagged the player of the match award despite his side falling to the paramilitary team.

The warders showed grit in the first set, pushing GSU hard before winning 32-30 to take a 1-0 lead.

However, determined to launch their title defence with a win, GSU recovered to control the pace of the game and draw level with a 25-19 victory. Prisons fought on, but it was their experienced opponents who grabbed the third and fourth sets 25-23 and 25-20 to carry the day.

GSU will today take on The Beast Volleyball Club in their last pool match, while Prisons, who have lost all their matches, will wait for the outcome of the encounter, which will determine whether they finish second or third.

In Group D, former league champions Kenya Prisons and Equity Bank won their respective opening matches.

Kenya Prisons dismissed the National Youth Service (NYS) in straight sets of 25-18, 25-13 and 25-14, with Shadrack Maluki securing the player of the match accolade for his outstanding performance. Equity Bank saw off Kenya Navy 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-22) to also enjoy a strong start.

Today, the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and Chema Volleyball Club will face off in their second Group B encounter.

Chema will be looking to secure their second win and enhance their chances of topping the pool after beating Eldowas in straight sets of 25-14, 25-20 and 25-21 in their opening match. Trailblazers and Eldowas will clash in the hunt for their first win, while Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) will launch their campaign against Administration Police of Kenya (AP-Kenya) today in Group C.

In the women’s contest, holders KCB Bank will renew their rivalry with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), while day-one losers A-Plus and Prisons Nairobi will face off in Group A.