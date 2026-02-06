×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Ruto names ex-Fafi MP Bare, redeploys Warui in new envoy shake-up

By Fred Kagonye | Feb. 6, 2026
Caption

President William Ruto has named new envoys to missions aboard in fresh changes in his administration’s Foreign Service.

"The president has instituted further changes within the nation’s Foreign Service, whose diplomatic footprint now extends to seventy-two countries/territories," said a statement by Chief of Staff Felix Koskei.

Frank Ole Kibelekenya has been nominated as the ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark.

Former Fafi MP Elias Bare has been nominated as a deputy ambassador to Somalia while Hussein Nur has been nominated in the same capacity to serve in Tanzania.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Joseph Warui had been redeployed from London to Moscow.

He served as the Kenya’s deputy head of mission in the United Kingdom.

Their names have been forwarded to parliament for vetting and approval.

“His Excellency the president has transmitted the nomination of the full Ambassador to the National Assembly for consideration and approval by Parliament.”

Kibelekenya once served as the Nakuru County Land Management Board as a secretary.

Warui is a lawyer and is a pastor who founded House of Divine Solution International Ministry.

Bare who also a businessman and served as Fafi MP in the 11th parliament.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

President William Ruto Felix Koskei Elias Bare
.

Latest Stories

Bungoma deputy Mbatiany eyes Lusaka succession
Bungoma deputy Mbatiany eyes Lusaka succession
Western
By Jackline Inyanji
13 mins ago
Gachagua vows video reveal of church attackers
Politics
By Boniface Gikandi
23 mins ago
Why herds can't recover before the next drought
Health & Science
By Mactilda Mbenywe
38 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Beaten and Left for dead: Love and rage behind murder of Umoja gym trainer
By Mike Kihaki 13 hrs ago
Beaten and Left for dead: Love and rage behind murder of Umoja gym trainer
Inside Kenya's links in unsealed Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking files
By Dennis Omondi 15 hrs ago
Inside Kenya's links in unsealed Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking files
Turkish billionaire in hot soup for slapping Wajir governor
By Joackim Bwana 15 hrs ago
Turkish billionaire in hot soup for slapping Wajir governor
Horn of Africa becoming 'battleground' for rival Gulf monarchies
By AFP 1 day ago
Horn of Africa becoming 'battleground' for rival Gulf monarchies
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved