'Rogue' KDF, DCI officers arrested over alleged extortion

Police in Makueni County have arrested a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer, a Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer and a businessman over alleged extortion.

According to a police report seen by The Standard, the three were arrested in Mtito Andei town while allegedly collecting money from bars using a vehicle with concealed number plates.

The suspects were identified as Samuel Ogando of KDF, Nelson Kasera of the DCI headquarters and Joseph Mulwa.

Police recovered a KDF identification card, a DCI staff card, a pistol, handcuffs, a ceremonial sword, a police calling letter and a warrant of arrest execution document, among other items.

In a separate incident in Nairobi, a 25-year-old man died by suicide after slitting his throat with a kitchen knife at a friend’s house.

Police said Joseph Illu, an electrician at the National Police College in Embakasi, had earlier attempted to take his own life but was treated at a hospital and discharged.

On February 5, Illu reported to work, where police said he began hallucinating and was attended to at the college health centre. He would later go to a friend’s house, take a kitchen knife and fatally injure himself. Neighbours rushed him to hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

In Nyeri County, police arrested a foreign national of Egyptian descent for hawking household items without valid documents. Mohamed Husny was found to be on an expired visitor’s pass, which lapsed on September 7, 2025, and without a work permit, police said.

Elsewhere, in Uasin Gishu County, detectives arrested three men in Eldoret and recovered dozens of identification documents suspected to be stolen or forged.

The suspects identified as Eric Nyabuto, Denis Wafula, and Vincent Mabuka, were found with one hundred and twenty- seven (127) Kenyan driving licences, a Kenyan national ID card, three Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority cards, 17 Ugandan driving licences, 109 Tanzanian driving licences, and eight Tanzanian national ID cards.

Police also recovered two Congolese driving licences, several South Sudanese driving licences, national ID cards, and a South Sudanese logbook.

Separately, police in Runda, Nairobi, are investigating a theft in which a university professor lost about Sh950,000. The victim reported that after withdrawing the money from a bank, he drove to a construction site and left it inside his car, which was later broken into by suspects believed to have been trailing him.