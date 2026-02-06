×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

'Rogue' KDF, DCI officers arrested over alleged extortion

By Fred Kagonye | Feb. 6, 2026

Police in Makueni County have arrested a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer, a Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer and a businessman over alleged extortion.

According to a police report seen by The Standard, the three were arrested in Mtito Andei town while allegedly collecting money from bars using a vehicle with concealed number plates.

 The suspects were identified as Samuel Ogando of KDF, Nelson Kasera of the DCI headquarters and Joseph Mulwa.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Police recovered a KDF identification card, a DCI staff card, a pistol, handcuffs, a ceremonial sword, a police calling letter and a warrant of arrest execution document, among other items.

In a separate incident in Nairobi, a 25-year-old man died by suicide after slitting his throat with a kitchen knife at a friend’s house.

Police said Joseph Illu, an electrician at the National Police College in Embakasi, had earlier attempted to take his own life but was treated at a hospital and discharged.

On February 5, Illu reported to work, where police said he began hallucinating and was attended to at the college health centre. He would later go to a friend’s house, take a kitchen knife and fatally injure himself. Neighbours rushed him to hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

In Nyeri County, police arrested a foreign national of Egyptian descent for hawking household items without valid documents. Mohamed Husny was found to be on an expired visitor’s pass, which lapsed on September 7, 2025, and without a work permit, police said.

Elsewhere, in Uasin Gishu County, detectives arrested three men in Eldoret and recovered dozens of identification documents suspected to be stolen or forged.

The suspects identified as Eric Nyabuto, Denis Wafula, and Vincent Mabuka, were found with one hundred and twenty- seven (127) Kenyan driving licences, a Kenyan national ID card, three Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority cards, 17 Ugandan driving licences, 109 Tanzanian driving licences, and eight Tanzanian national ID cards.

Police also recovered two Congolese driving licences, several South Sudanese driving licences, national ID cards, and a South Sudanese logbook.

Separately, police in Runda, Nairobi, are investigating a theft in which a university professor lost about Sh950,000. The victim reported that after withdrawing the money from a bank, he drove to a construction site and left it inside his car, which was later broken into by suspects believed to have been trailing him.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Police Extortion Kenya Defence Forces Directorate of Criminal Investigations
.

Latest Stories

Bungoma deputy Mbatiany eyes Lusaka succession
Bungoma deputy Mbatiany eyes Lusaka succession
Western
By Jackline Inyanji
12 mins ago
Gachagua vows video reveal of church attackers
Politics
By Boniface Gikandi
22 mins ago
Why herds can't recover before the next drought
Health & Science
By Mactilda Mbenywe
37 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Beaten and Left for dead: Love and rage behind murder of Umoja gym trainer
By Mike Kihaki 13 hrs ago
Beaten and Left for dead: Love and rage behind murder of Umoja gym trainer
Inside Kenya's links in unsealed Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking files
By Dennis Omondi 15 hrs ago
Inside Kenya's links in unsealed Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking files
Turkish billionaire in hot soup for slapping Wajir governor
By Joackim Bwana 15 hrs ago
Turkish billionaire in hot soup for slapping Wajir governor
Horn of Africa becoming 'battleground' for rival Gulf monarchies
By AFP 1 day ago
Horn of Africa becoming 'battleground' for rival Gulf monarchies
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved