AFC coach Ambani wins SJAK award for December

AFC Coach Boniface Ambani during FKF Premier League match against Ulinzi Stars at Dandora Stadium on April 23, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

AFC Leopards coach Ambani is the Betika/SJAK Coach of the Month for December 2025.

Ambani guided Leopards to the top of the SportPesa Premier League after 14 rounds of the 2025-2026 season.

In the month, the former player guided the team to three wins and a draw. The stand out result was when he silenced his critics when he took the Mashemeji Derby bragging rights when they stunned favourites Gor Mahia 1-0.

Other wins included 2-1 win over Ulinzi Stars and a narrow 1-0 victory over Bidco United. Ingwe only dropped points against defending champions Kenya Police when they shared points after a 0-0 stalemate.

Ambani was elated as he received the award.

“I’m thrilled to receive this award,” he said. “I’m proud of my team’s hard work and dedication. We’re excited for what lies ahead in this New Year as we seek to challenge for the League title.”

Speaking during the presentation ceremony, Betika Marketing Executive Ms. Marya Wachira congratulated Ambani while noting the immense pride especially following the win for what is arguably Kenya’s biggest football derby.

“At Betika we are very proud of Ambani for taking home the December 2025 award, it is no mean feat especially noting that he emerged victorious in the country’s most significant football derby and therefore we take this opportunity to celebrate with him and recognize his efforts and urge him to produce more upsets moving forward,” said Marya.

Ambani beat National Cereals and Produce Board handball coach Bryan Mathews and 3x3 basketball team coach Zadock Adika.

Kenyan coach for the Africa Youth Championships, Victor Ng’ani as well as Team Kenya coach to the 2025 Africa Youth Championships, Evans Owino were among the nominees.

DCI women volleyball head coach Patrick Sang was also nominated together with Catholic Monks Rugby head coach Simon Jawichire.

SJAK President James Waindi congratulated coach Ambani, saying: “This award recognises coach Ambani’s outstanding contribution to Kenyan football. He’s an inspiration to many ex-players who dream to at one time become coaches, and we’re honored to have him leading the charge at a big club like AFC Leopards.”