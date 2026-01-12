×
Mgamery triumphs at Davis Cup duel

By Ben Ahenda | Jan. 12, 2026
Amani Nzomo of Hygrotech in action against ABSA during the Kesier Trophy at Manyatta Polo club in Gilgil,Nakuru county on June 2,2019. [Kipsang Joseph/Standard]

International youngster Amani Nzomo once again did not disappoint in the finals of the Davis Cup at Nairobi Polo Club yesterday.

He did exactly what he's known for in crucial matches. Amani steered Mgamery to an unstoppable 8-1 over NPC in a one-sided match to scoop the first title of the series of four tournament programmes planned for this month at the same venue.

The team of Amani, Simon Muchene, Joe Kamau, and Sharon Alella was in a class of its own as they dismantled their opponents with little mercy in the four-chukka match.

Amani scored five goals, while the rest were spread among other teammates.

"It was a good day for us as a team, and we are glad that we emerged victorious," Amani told Standard Sports.

Mbu Ngugi scored the consolation goal for NPC, who could not match the speed of their opponents.

They tried their best, but they were not as lucky. The other members were Fredd Kambo, Magda Jurkowiecka, and Eva Kamau.

On their way to the final, Mgamery had defeated Tanqueray 7.5-4 to sound a stern warning to their opponents ahead of their match.

With that victory, the event opened doors for the second tournament; Maria Bencivenga is scheduled for the same venue this weekend.

 

