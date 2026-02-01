Don't run away, Murkomen tells Law Society of Kenya

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has criticised the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) for "retreating to the sidelines" when called upon to advise the government.

Instead, he urged the legal body to engage with government institutions, saying meaningful reforms can only happen through sustained partnership, and not confrontation from afar.

The CS appeared to be referring to the recent resignation by LSK President Faith Odhiambo from the Panel of experts on compensation of victims of protests dating back to 2017.

He argued that beyond criticism, the Law Society has a statutory responsibility to advise the government and contribute expertise when invited.

“Don’t make the Law Society of Kenya look like an NGO,” he said. “As much as you hold government to account, you also have a legal responsibility to advise government.”

He spoke during a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of "Wakili Towers" at the Society's offices along Gitanga Road, Nairobi.

Odhiambo opted out of the Panel on October 6, last year, citing credibility and legal concerns.

"As things stand, the time-bound mandate of the panel has been stopped by our courts, and the proposed tenure is likely to lapse before the matter is resolved,” she said.



“Victims continue to reach out to me in total frustration over when their requests for an audience with the panel will be honoured," she added.

Murkomen, however, warned against what he described as selective engagement, where lawyers "publicly criticise government actions but decline to participate in reform processes meant to address the same issues."

He particularly urged LSK members not to “run away” when called upon to help design solutions on governance, accountability, and human rights.

“When you raise issues of police brutality and governance, and we ask you to come and help in those spaces, don’t run away,” Murkomen said. “Come and advise us.”

While welcoming criticism, he emphasised that he takes no offence when his ministry or the government is challenged, noting that accountability and dissent are essential to democratic governance.

“There must be people who raise serious issues of governance, and when they do, I don’t take offence,” Murkomen said. “I would have done the same.”

Chief Justice Martha Koome, who was also the chief guest at the event, also echoed Murkomen's sentiments, underscoring the role the Society has played in streamlining the judiciary.

"When you offer those objective criticism I take them kindly and very seriously," she said, adding that the judiciary has developed a matrix of all the issues they have raised.

She said Wakili Towers "will stand not only as a physical structure but as a symbol of resilience. When we see it, we will remember people who worked tirelessly for its success and remind us of unity and forward looking spirit."

Odhiambo told off those who were opposed to the "iconic" project, urging them to provide evidence of misappropriation of funds.

"You're there on WhatsApp sharing nonsense. Don't cast aspersions without evidence. This is an opportunity for us to have our building, and we will put you in the wall of shame for spreading rumours without evidence," she said.

According to LSK, the 11-story building, upon completion, will have conference rooms, offices, a restaurant, a gym, and a garden, among others.

"Today is a solemn and symbolic day for the LSK as we gather here not merely to break ground but also to define our history as we shape our future.