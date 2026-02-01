Teen develops homemade solution to tackle plastic waste

Gioto dumpsite in Nakuru town is always a beehive of activity as human beings compete with animals in scavenging searching for something they can utilize. The dumpsite gives life to over several families who depend on it. [Kipsang Joseph,standard]

In the heart of the London Estate, Nakuru, where narrow paths wind through densely packed homes and daily survival is a constant challenge, a quiet but remarkable innovation is taking shape. Developed by 20-year-old Elvis Otieno, the project addresses the growing menace of plastic waste and could transform life in the estate, which borders Nakuru’s largest landfill, the Gioto dumpsite.

Inside a modest compound, Otieno and his mother, Maureen Awuor, go about their daily chores. Awuor is quick to clarify that they are only caretakers of the property. Yet despite their humble circumstances, Otieno has refused to be defined by poverty. He is developing a system designed to create a cleaner, safer environment by reducing and potentially eliminating plastic waste.

“I was motivated by the huge volumes of plastic waste generated daily,” Otieno explains. “The main solution offered so far is landfilling, which is both an eyesore and a serious health hazard.”

Constructed from locally available materials, including pipes, bottles, and containers, the system tackles one of the greatest threats to land and marine ecosystems: plastic pollution. “It consists of several chambers. In the first chamber, plastic waste is incinerated. The smoke is drawn through pipes packed with fibre, which traps most of the carbon,” he says.

Otieno, whose formal education ended at secondary school, explains that fibre was chosen for its ability to withstand the extremely high temperatures generated during incineration.

As the smoke moves through the system, it passes through pipes lined with moist cotton, further purifying it before being channeled into water containers. “Toxic gases dissolve in the water, allowing clean, odourless gas to be released into the environment. This is unlike open burning, which pollutes the air and endangers human health,” he explains.

Only a small fraction of residue remains in the incineration chamber. “This significantly reduces pressure on land. Areas that would have been dumpsites can instead be used for productive purposes that benefit communities,” Otieno adds.

Beyond waste management, Otieno is experimenting with clean energy generation. “Water-filled pipes run through the incineration chamber. Heat from burning plastic converts the water into steam, which can drive turbines to generate electricity,” he explains. He believes scaling the system could enhance environmental protection and create economic opportunities.

His mother describes him as a gifted innovator. “The things my son makes surprise people. Even his teachers were amazed while he was in secondary school. Unfortunately, I could not afford to support his education beyond that,” Awuor says.

“Plastic waste poses a serious challenge, clogging drainage systems and causing floods,” says environmental expert Dr Jackson Koimburi.

Previous plans to establish a recycling plant at Gioto failed under unclear circumstances. Otieno’s system could help Kenya meet its target of reducing carbon emissions by 35 percent. Residue can also be repurposed in brick manufacturing, minimising environmental impact.

Otieno’s innovation offers a glimpse of hope, proving that transformative solutions can emerge even from the most challenging circumstances.