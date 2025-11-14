CS says Kenya is ready for Africa 7s Cup

Naomi Amuguni (Left) of Kenya Lionesses runs with the ball past Angayika Comfort of Uganda during the 27th edition of the 2025 Safari Sevens Tournament at Nyayo National Stadium on October 11, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenya is ready for the 2025 Africa Women’s Sevens Cup which kicks-off today at RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi.

The World Rugby Challenger Series (SVNS Division 3) qualifier will be played for only two days and the Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya says it was an honour to host the teams that will be playing in the competition.

“We extend a warm welcome to the 11 national teams — Zambia, Tunisia, South Africa, Burkina Faso, Mauritius, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Madagascar, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, and Ghana — that will converge in Nairobi for this premier continental rugby spectacle.

“The Africa 7s championship affirms Kenya’s position as a continental rugby powerhouse, demonstrating our leadership in nurturing and promoting the sport across Africa,” Mvurya said yesterday.

Kenya are pooled in Group B and will face West Africa sides Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire. Group B has South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mauritius while Uganda, Zambia and Burkina Faso are in Group C.

Group D consists of Madagascar, Tunisia, Egypt.

Mvurya said the championship demonstrated the government’s unwavering commitment to advance rugby at every level, from grassroots pathways that identify and develop young talent, to high-performance systems that prepare national teams for continental and global competition.

Kenya has won the Africa Women’s Sevens Cup once and finished as runners-up a number of times.

The Lionesses are determined to reclaim the continental crown and solidify their pursuit of core status in the HSBC SVNS Series.

The 2025 edition marks the beginning of a crucial season for women’s rugby in Kenya.

Mvurya urged the national team to give its best and ensure that they win the title at home.

“As a country, we stand proudly behind our Lionesses. They represent the strength, unity, and determination of Kenyan women,” he said.