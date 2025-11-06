Why Sh169 million prize makes African King Munyua lose sleep

Africa darts king David Munyua has confessed that the 1million pounds (Sh169 million) prize money on offer at the PDC World Darts Championship, where he will make history as the first Kenyan player to have ever graced the global showpiece, scares him a great deal.

Munyua, who is set to take part in the prestigious tournament set for Alexandra Palace, London between December 11 and January 3, 2026, is currently stepping up his training in Nairobi.

He qualified for the 33rd edition of the World Darts Championships, whose prize pool is 5 million pounds (Sh844 million), after flooring Cameron Carolissen of South Africa at the Africa Open Darts Championship staged in Nairobi in September.

“I’m preparing well, but when I think of that prize money, I sometimes go crazy. I quake in my boots, and I’m still not sure of the first thing I’d buy if I win that huge reward ,” Munyua said yesterday, during the launch of the inaugural Nairobi Darts Masters (NDM) tournament in the Kenyan capital.

Munyua, Manpreet Kalsi and junior darts sensation Aryan Khalsa are among some of the top local players who will represent Kenya at the NDM, organised by the Sirua Darts Group, and set to take place on December 5-6 in Nairobi.

“I will use the NDM as a final platform to gauge myself before I proceed for the World Championships,” Munyua said.

Already there is excitement in the air after 16 foreign players signed for the NDM that has a total prize money of $10,000 (Sh1.3 million) with the overall winner poised to take home Sh260,000.

The NDM tournament will feature four categories including the Masters (96 players), Ladies Showdown (48), Juniors Under 15 (32) and the University category (48).

The tournament will have a total of 256 players, with 16 slots reserved for foreigners from six nationalities including South Africa, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Tanzania, and Switzerland.

“The international participation is expected to elevate the competition, with interest from the Swiss Darts Corporation. The goal is to create a safe space for people to play darts and support the development of the sport in Kenya,” Dan Karori, Director of Sirua Darts Group, said.

“There is a need to monetise the sport and provide opportunities for players to succeed in the game, that’s why we have come on board to partner with the Kenya Darts Association to make this dream possible,” Karori added.

Meanwhile, Peter Wachiuri is set to represent Kenya at the Amateur Darts Circuit finals in Portsmouth on December 1-4, whose winner’s prize money is 60,000 pounds (Sh10 million).