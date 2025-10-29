CAVB President Hajij calls for broader growth in men and beach volleyball

The President of the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB), Bouchra Hajij (Centre) with NOCK officials. [Courtesy]

The President of the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB), Bouchra Hajij, has lauded Kenya’s dominance in women’s volleyball.

Hajij described the country as “the queen of Africa” in indoor sports while urging for renewed focus on men’s and beach volleyball.

Speaking during her official visit to Kenya, Ms. Hajij praised the country’s achievements over the past decade, particularly through the Malkia Strikers, who have remained

unbeaten in continental championships and inspired a generation of female athletes.

“In indoor sports, especially among girls, Kenya is on top in ranking in Africa in the last ten years. It has been a lot for us ladies as Kenya remains the queen of Africa,” said Ms. Hajij.

“Now more efforts need to be done for senior men and beach volleyball. As the African Confederation, we remain fully committed to strengthening our relationship and

partnerships with Kenya Volleyball, who are doing a great job with a lovely team.”

The Moroccan-born Hajij, who in 2020 became the first woman to lead CAVB since its establishment in 1972, is in Kenya as part of a continental mission to foster cooperation,

enhance volleyball governance, and build capacity across member federations.

Her visit includes a packed itinerary of meetings with sports authorities, volleyball stakeholders, and corporate partners, aimed at developing strategies to grow the sport and

prepare African teams for global competition, including the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

During a courtesy call at the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) headquarters, Ms. Hajij commended the firm’s long-standing support for volleyball and its successful women’s team,

which has won multiple continental titles.

She encouraged the company to consider hosting a major continental volleyball event, which she said would give Kenyan athletes greater visibility and a stronger home

advantage.

“We wish Kenya well in the next season and hope they will organize or host one of the big events,” she said.

“Hosting such championships is the first step toward Olympic qualification, and it gives players visibility in their home country. Kenya is a big nation for volleyball, and its fans give

the teams power and pride.”

KPC Managing Director Joe Sang reaffirmed the company’s commitment to nurturing sporting talent, noting that volleyball has remained central to KPC’s corporate social

responsibility for over four decades.

“Kenya has immense talent and a strong sporting culture. KPC is ready to collaborate with the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) and other partners to host the 2026 Africa

Volleyball Championships,” said Mr. Sang.

At the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K), President Shadrack Maluki and Ms. Hajij discussed future cooperation, including NOC-K’s ongoing support of Kenya’s

volleyball programs.

NOC-K has already committed Sh6.6 million for the Malkia Strikers’ Olympic campaign and Sh2.64 million for beach volleyball development under the Continental Athlete Support

Program.

Ms. Hajij also congratulated the Kenya U-20 women’s volleyball team for winning gold at the Africa U-20 Championships, describing them as “the future of the sport in Africa.”