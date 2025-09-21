Kenya clinches second position at World Athletics Championships

Beatrice Chebet and Faith Kipyegon of Kenya celebrate after winning gold and silver medals, respectively, during the Women's 5000m at the World Athletics Championships 2025 at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, on September 20, 2025.[AFP]

Kenya has finished second on the medal table at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

This cements its place as a global athletics powerhouse with an impressive haul of 11 medals, seven gold, two silver, and two bronze.

The nine-day event, staged at the Japan National Stadium from September 13 to 21, showcased Kenya’s dominance in middle- and long-distance running.

Beatrice Chebet struck double gold in the women’s 10,000m and 5000m, while Peres Jepchirchir triumphed in the women’s marathon.

Faith Kipyegon extended her legendary career with gold in the 1500m, as Faith Cherotich set a championship record in the 3000m steeplechase.

Rising star Emmanuel Wanyonyi lit up the men’s 800m, while Lilian Odira capped Kenya’s campaign with a championship record in the women’s 800m.

The United States topped the medal standings with 26 medals, including 16 gold, dominating sprints, relays, jumps, and throws.

Jamaica secured 10 medals but only one gold, while Botswana, the Netherlands, Spain, and New Zealand also impressed.

President William Ruto led the tributes, praising the athletes for “flying our flag high, silencing every doubter, and showing the world that Kenya is not just a country of runners, but a nation of champions.”

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula echoed the pride, saying, “Their resilience, discipline, and world-class talent have once again affirmed Kenya’s place as the true home of champions… every victory brought glory to our flag.”

Kenya’s remarkable second-place finish reaffirms its enduring legacy on the world stage, as Africa’s top athletics nation.