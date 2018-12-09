Clean 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-9-10-11-12-13-14-15-16-17 sweep for Kenya at Singapore Marathon

77 Sunday, December 9th 2018 at 20:36 GMT +3 | Sunday, December 9th 2018 at 20:36 GMT +3 | Athletics By Odero Charles:

The Kenya men’s winners (from left: third-placed Andrew Kimtai, runner-up Felix Kirwa and champion Joshua Kipkorir) celebrate their feat at the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon. PHOTO/AFP

Kenyans on Sunday monopolised both men’s and women’s podium positions at the Singapore Marathon where more than 50,000 participants took part.

Kenyans not only swept the podium elite race categories at the Marathon but did an unprecedented 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-9-10-11-12-13-14-15-16-17 clean sweep in the men’s race.

Joshua Kipkorir clocked 2 hours 12 minutes and 12 seconds to win the race ahead of compatriots Felix Kirwa and Andrew Kimtai who came in second (2:13:42)and third (2:14:29) respectively.

Cosmas Matolo Muteti crossed the finish line fourth in 2:15:42 to lead Gilbert Yegon and Kibet Collins to top five podium sweep before Dominic Ruto, Paul Matheka and Benson Kinutai closed in on the 10 extraordinary sweep.

“This is my first time here. I like the course, it’s very nice. I have no problems with the heat,” 24 year old Kipkorir said. Priscah Cherono wins the women’s category with a time of 2:32:12. Photo courtesy -ST PHOTO

In the women’s category, 38-year-old Priscah Cherono broke away at the 40km mark to also finish in the second-fastest timing in the race’s history, clocking 2:32:12 to edge out compatriots Stella Barsosio (2:33:22) and Jane Jelagat (2:35:37).

Get the latest sports news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Chernono said after her victory, “Yesterday was so hot, but today the conditions were good. I am so happy I won the race. I came to this race and I prepared myself, so now I’m dreaming”.

Kipkorir and Cherono will pocket US$50,000 (Sh5.1million) each.