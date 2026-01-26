ODM leaders defend Oburu Oginga choice as divisions simmer

ODM Party leader Oburu Odinga. [File, Standard]

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leadership has rallied behind Oburu Oginga as party leader, even as critics question whether he can steer the party through a fractious period.

The leaders made the remarks during a tour of Kisumu County over the weekend, during which they met with Luo community members for consultation on the political and socioeconomic future of Luo Nyanza.

National Chairman Gladys Wanga said the party settled on Oburu, brother of late party leader Raila Odinga, because he has been present since ODM's inception and understands its diverse membership at a time when members are pulling in different directions.

"As we prepare for the 2027 General Election, ODM is focused on building a strong, broad coalition with like-minded parties to form the next government. At this moment, UDA fits that bill. This calls for experienced, steady leadership that can unite ODM internally while engaging partners honestly and firmly," Wanga said.

National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed dismissed criticism over Oburu's age as irrelevant, pointing to leaders like Cameroon's Paul Biya, 92, and Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema, who was recently elected at 85.

Junet compared ODM to a small government, which he said cannot be left hanging after Raila Odinga's death.

Town MP Peter Kaluma said ODM's stature demands a leader who understands the party's national footprint and diverse membership.

However, political analyst Gitile Naituli described the choice as risk-averse rather than transformative, driven more by stability and continuity than reform.

"In moments of uncertainty, parties often retreat to familiar figures they trust to 'hold the fort.' Oburu was seen as a safe pair of hands, someone aligned with the existing power centre and unlikely to radically disrupt internal arrangements," Naituli noted.

He added that to change public perception, ODM needs to reopen the party to internal democracy, empower younger leaders, clarify its opposition credentials and visibly distance party management from perceptions of accommodation with the ruling establishment.

In a declaration, members present agreed to support Oburu's leadership and respect party organs as a means of harmonising voices, maintaining discipline and projecting unity in political positions.

The party has launched a nationwide tour of its strongholds, dubbed "Linda Ground," to reconnect with supporters.