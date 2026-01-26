Gospel DJ Krowbar's wife dies after long illness

DJ Krowbar with his late wife Joyce Wanjiru Karumba. Joyce passed away on Monday, January 26, after a long illness. [Courtesy]

Joyce Wanjiru Karumba, wife of celebrated gospel DJ Karumba Ngatia, popularly known as DJ Krowbar, has died after a long battle with illness, her family has confirmed.

Joyce passed away at 3 a.m. on Monday, the family said in a statement.

She had undergone a kidney transplant in mid-2025 and faced multiple medical complications afterwards.

Her condition worsened in recent weeks after a brief discharge, leading to re-admission for further care.

"Joyce demonstrated remarkable courage and faith throughout her illness," the family said, noting that she is now at peace.

She is survived by Krowbar and their three children: Toria, Riri, and Imani.

The family asked for prayers and privacy while making funeral arrangements, which will be announced later.

"While we are united in grief, we are strengthened by our faith and comforted in believing she rests in peace," the statement read.