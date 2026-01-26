×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Gospel DJ Krowbar's wife dies after long illness

By David Njaaga | Jan. 26, 2026
DJ Krowbar with his late wife Joyce Wanjiru Karumba. Joyce passed away on Monday, January 26, after a long illness. [Courtesy]

Joyce Wanjiru Karumba, wife of celebrated gospel DJ Karumba Ngatia, popularly known as DJ Krowbar, has died after a long battle with illness, her family has confirmed.

Joyce passed away at 3 a.m. on Monday, the family said in a statement.

 She had undergone a kidney transplant in mid-2025 and faced multiple medical complications afterwards.

Her condition worsened in recent weeks after a brief discharge, leading to re-admission for further care.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

"Joyce demonstrated remarkable courage and faith throughout her illness," the family said, noting that she is now at peace.

She is survived by Krowbar and their three children: Toria, Riri, and Imani.

The family asked for prayers and privacy while making funeral arrangements, which will be announced later.

"While we are united in grief, we are strengthened by our faith and comforted in believing she rests in peace," the statement read.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Joyce Wanjiru Karumba Kidney Transplant DJ Krowbar Joyce Wanjiru Karumba Death
.

Latest Stories

Europe's hypocrisy in opposing US colonisation of Greenland
Europe's hypocrisy in opposing US colonisation of Greenland
Opinion
By Njahira Gitahi
53 mins ago
Older leaders should give way as youths gradually stake their claim
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
53 mins ago
Give serious attention to the mess in education sector
Opinion
By Alex Ogutu
53 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

The untouchables: Is power couple Ruto's weapon against Rigathi Gachagua?
By Ndungu Gachane and Emmanuel Kipchumba 53 mins ago
The untouchables: Is power couple Ruto's weapon against Rigathi Gachagua?
Free education? Only in name as parents shoulder rising school fees
By Lewis Nyaundi 53 mins ago
Free education? Only in name as parents shoulder rising school fees
Prison officers jailed for aiding escape of varsity attack terrorists
By Nancy Gitonga 53 mins ago
Prison officers jailed for aiding escape of varsity attack terrorists
More pain for employees as new NSSF rates set to come into force
By Brian Ngugi 53 mins ago
More pain for employees as new NSSF rates set to come into force
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved