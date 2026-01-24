7 reasons why the United Opposition should name flagbearer now

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka during a past political rally in Makueni. [File, Standard]

Kenya’s opposition politics has reached a defining moment. With the 2027 General Election steadily approaching, the idea of a “united opposition” can no longer remain a rhetorical comfort or a last-minute electoral tactic.

History has repeatedly shown that alliances hurriedly stitched together on the eve of elections are fragile, incoherent and ultimately self-defeating. If the opposition is serious about presenting a credible alternative to President William Ruto, then the most urgent and strategic decision it must make is to choose its presidential candidate now — not later.