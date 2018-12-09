Athletics: Huge field for South Imenti race today

77 Sunday, December 9th 2018 at 00:14 GMT +3 | Sunday, December 9th 2018 at 00:14 GMT +3 | Athletics By Game Yetu:

The 12th Imenti South road race gets underway at Nkubu Stadium, Meru County, today.

Two-time Hong Kong Marathon Champion Cyprian Kiogora and the 2011 Rotterdam Marathon gold medalist Philes Ongori are among outstanding names that will be the headlining acts in the races.

Other notable athletes grace the event include Embu’s finest Pauline Njeru, Nancy Nzisa from Machakos County and Isaac Kipkoech from Kericho County.

“We sincerely laud the efforts of Safaricom for sponsoring this event for the past ten years and we are proud to be associated with it.” he said.

