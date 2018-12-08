Shujaa struggles persist in World Sevens Series in South Africa

77 Saturday, December 8th 2018 at 19:26 GMT +3 | Saturday, December 8th 2018 at 19:26 GMT +3 | Rugby By Clement Wekulo:

Samura's Bruce Kurt-Lee stops Francis Humwa (left) of Kenya Shujaa during Safari 7s at RFUEA Grounds. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

National Sevens team fail to reach cup quarter finals in second successive tournament.

A 38-7 loss to Fiji on Saturday confirmed Kenya's relegation to the Challenge Trophy at the second round of the HSBC World Sevens Series in Cape Town.

The loss ensured Kenya has for a second consecutive weekend, failed in their bid to contest for the main cup.

Shujaa, who were scheduled to face France in their final pool C match last evening, had lost 29-12 to England in their opener.

A quick break by Fiji on the wing allowed to go over the whitewash for their opening try which was converted.

The Fijians extended their lead moments later as Alosio Naduva dotted down an unconverted try before Kalione Nasoko gave them an unassailable 19-0 advantage with a try which was converted.

Get the latest sports news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Shujaa mounted their first meaningful attack but Leonard Mugaisi was tackled on his way to the try line.

Naduva sealed his brace on the stroke of half-time as Kenya struggled to make inroads in Fiji's territory.

Fiji continued with their dominance in the second half, scoring two converted tries before Vincent Onyalla responded with Kenya's consolation try.

In the fixture pitting Kenya against England, all time world Sevens series top try scorer Dan Norton scored a hat-trick for the Englishmen.

Fresh from claiming a podium finish in Dubai, England stamped their authority early as Ethan Waddleton scored a converted try from a quickly executed penalty to hand them a 7-0 lead.

Kenya would then restore parity when Charles Omondi set up Cyprian Kuto who dotted down for a try that Eden Agero converted.

Shujaa, who were pressing forward for a try were then punished as England swiftly turned defence into attack, allowing Norton to hand them a 12-7 lead at the break.

Upon resumption, Leonard Mugaisi drew the Kenyans level,scoring an unconverted try from a kick and chase situation before England hit back instantly in similar fashion through Norton.

Norton would then seal his hat-trick in spectacular fashion as he danced past a series of Kenyan defenders for a wonderful solo try but the resultant conversion sailed wide.

Phil Burgess ensured the points were safe for England as he crossed the chalk for a converted try on the stroke of full time.