Kisorio: It was hell and back serving the ban
Former World Junior 5,000m silver medalist Mathew Kisorio underwent difficult moments while serving the two-year doping ban.
“I faced many challenges when I was sanctioned. Most of my friends deserted me while many others never wanted to stay close to me,” Kisorio said yesterday.
In 2012, Kisorio failed a doping test and was banned for two years. By then he boasted an impressive 58.46 in half marathon, where he stood as the third fastest Kenyan in 21km then.
“I know you have forgiven me... I am sorry for what I did out of ignorance. I was
performing well... I had even represented Kenya and captained the team at World Cross Country Championships.
“It’s also clear that it was my own decision to dope; I never involved my coaches or anyone else”.
“When I was caught I accepted responsibility, I served the two-year ban and now I am actively competing again. I use every opportunity such as this to educate athletes on dangers of doping.”
“I faced many challenges, many friends deserted me, many didn’t want to associate with me... Many athletes lack focus, and get-rich-quick thinking drives them. I have realised careers are built over time without shortcuts,” he said. [Dennis Okeyo]
