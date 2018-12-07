Statement released on Mourinho’s future at Old Trafford

Jose Mourinho and Jorge Mendes

Super-agent Jorge Mendes insists Jose Mourinho is staying at Manchester United and the club are happy with his work as speculation over his future rumbles on.

The Special One is under pressure at Old Trafford after a disastrous start to the season, with reports that Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino is being lined up to replace him.

According to Goal.com, Mendes said: “There have been more rumours of Jose Mourinho leaving Manchester United. It’s totally untrue. José is very happy at the club and the club is very happy with him. He has a long-term contract with Manchester United and is fully committed to the club in building a solid winning project.”

Manchester United are currently eighth in the Premier League table after winning only six of their first 15 Premier League matches.