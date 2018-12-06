LaLiga committed to growth of Kenyan Premier League

Thursday, December 6th 2018 at 17:23 GMT +3 | Football By Standard Reporter:

La liga representative to East Africa Oliver Dodd during the symposium

Spain’s top tier league, LaLiga, will continue to support the growth of the Kenyan Premier League LaLiga’s Delegate for Kenya, Ethiopia and Uganda Oliver Dodd has said.

Speaking ahead of the new season which kicks off on Saturday, Dodd said LaLiga’s dream was to see the SportPesa sponsored Kenyan league be the most watched league locally followed by LaLiga.

The Spanish league is already helping the local league with live production of matches using 10 high definition cameras for distribution to free-to-air TV stations via renowned MediaPro, who shipped in two state-of-the-art OB vans early this year.

“That is the heart and soul of LaLiga and SportPesa Premier League partnership; to ensure Kenya’s league becomes the best it can be for Kenyans,” Dodd said during a breakfast meeting with the media on Wednesday.

Kenya’s top tier league kicks off on Saturday, December 8, as the country seeks to change from a January to November calendar to August-May season.

“LaLiga’s partnership with the Kenyan league is, as it is with the rest of the world, anchored by four pillars namely; developing institutional relations, commitment to grassroots football, protecting the integrity of football and giving back to the society through our Community Social responsibility events,” he said.

“Above all, LaLiga is keen to see SportPesa Premier League grow to a level where every Kenyan looks forward to watching and supporting their favourite teams.”

The Spanish League is rated first via Fifa’s coefficient rankings in terms of technical levels of the game, a feat Dodd says LaLiga is committed to transferring to the Kenyan league.

“Our partnership has seen collaboration in such areas as Sports management, marketing, financial prudence, stadia safety and tackling match-fixing so as to protect the integrity of the league.”

In LaLiga’s first full year of partnership, the Premier League’s record winners Gor Mahia have broken through into Caf’s Confederations Cup group stages for the first time in the history of the competition.

“LaLiga will walk hand in hand with SportPesa Premier League clubs to teach the best financial practices borrowing from our experiences. Before, LaLiga clubs were hugely indebted including to the taxman. But that has since changed as the clubs have significantly reduced their debts

“The clubs are now on a path to profitability. And yes, it can happen in Kenya and that is why we are here for each other,” Dodd said.

A combined SportPesa Premier League team toured Spain last year as part of an exchange programme where they played against Cordoba CF and Seville Atletico.

Kenyan club officials were also part of the tour to learn how teams present their sponsors and partners to their fans.

The officials also learnt financial management and how to leverage on the power of social media.