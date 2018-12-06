Rio set to visit Kenya next week

207 Thursday, December 6th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Thursday, December 6th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Sports By Gilbert Wandera:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand will arrive in the country next week for a two day tour courtesy of Guinness.

While in Kenya, he will meet local football teams at a soccer camp where he will also be joined by former Kenyan Premier League referee Tabitha Njoroge and other football legends.

He will also join fans at a Guinness Fanzone for a round of matches.