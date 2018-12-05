Soya Awards set for January 11

By Denis Okeyo: Wednesday, December 5th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Sports
Founder SOYA Paul Tergat (left) and Mike Okoth a celebrity guest during the 14th Edition of the SOYA gala awards at KICC, Nairobi on Jan 17, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The Safaricom Sports Personality of the Year will held on January 11, 2019, the organisers announced yesterday.

The gala, which has traditionally been held in Nairobi, will be hosted in Mombasa County as Soya celebrates 15 years of paying recognition to Kenya’s great sportsmen and women.

A renowned international sports icon is expected to headline the event as a celebrity guest, an initiative aimed at inspiring sports personalities through a word of encouragement and promoting sports tourism beyond Kenyan borders.

Soya Founder Paul Tergat lauded top performers in sports for
increasingly making Kenya an ideal tourist destination.

“As organisers, we are glad to have partnered with Mombasa County, the host of this colorful event that brings together people of different walks of life and sporting disciplines,” Tergat said.

“We are looking forward to celebrate them for the great effort put into marketing Kenya as a choice destination for sports tourism and other investment opportunities.”

It will be interesting to see the mix of glamour and culture  especially from the 700 guests expected to attend the event that has traditionally been a black tie event.

