Sports broadcast: StarTimes to broadcast Ballon d’Or tomorrow

77 Monday, December 3rd 2018 at 00:04 GMT +3 | Monday, December 3rd 2018 at 00:04 GMT +3 | Football By Game Yetu:

Ex- Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo smiles after receiving the 2014 FIFA Ballon d'Or award for player of the year during the FIFA Ballon d'Or award ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich on January 12, 2015. AFP PHOTO

Pay Television Company StarTimes is set to broadcast tomorrow’s 2018 Ballon d’Or ceremony where the winner of the annual prestigious football award will be unveiled.

Ballons d’Or is considered the highest honour for football players where in the past 10 years, the award has seen only two players win the Ballon d’Or — Lionel Messi and Christiano Ronaldo. However, this year’s ceremony is likely to see the end of the pair’s 10-year reign.

The live broadcast of the 2018 Ballon d’Or Ceremony on StarTimes World Football channel is set to start at 11pm Kenyan time tomorrow 3rd December.

The company has equally announced the acquisition of exclusive media rights to Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana in Sub-Saharan Africa. The 3 years deal for the two Italian premier Cup competitions will run from 2018/2019 to 2020/2021 season.

Coppa Italia is Italy’s single-elimination domestic Cup competition while Supercoppa Italiana is the annual matchup between the winner of Italy’s Serie A versus the Coppa Italia champion.

Speaking on these latest developments, StarTimes Director of Marketing and PR Japhet Akhulia noted the Live broadcast of the 2018 Ballon d’Or, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana shows the company’s progressive commitment towards broadcasting premium football content.

