Iran launches fresh strikes across Gulf after vowing revenge for slain leader

Activists and supporters of the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami party hold posters of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during an anti-US and Israel protest at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka on March 1, 2026. [AFP]
Iran launched strikes across the Gulf on Sunday after vowing to avenge slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, defying a threat from President Donald Trump to strike with unprecedented force.
