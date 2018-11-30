Alexis Sanchez hit by fresh Man Utd blow after suffering hamstring injury

164 Friday, November 30th 2018 at 11:16 GMT +3 | Friday, November 30th 2018 at 11:16 GMT +3 | Premier League By Mirror:

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez [Courtesy]

Alexis Sanchez’s Manchester United woe has hit a new low after he suffered a hamstring injury in training yesterday.

United are conducting tests to discover how serious the problem is and the Chile striker is expected to be out for at least two weeks.

Sanchez’s injury is his latest in a line of setbacks at Old Trafford since his much-heralded switch from Arsenal in January and he has managed just four goals in his 30 appearances.

The former Barcelona star wants out of United because he is not a regular under Jose Mourinho and was again left out of the starting line-up for Tuesday’s Champions League win against Young Boys.

Manchester United tweeted: "During today's training session, Alexis Sanchez sustained a hamstring injury, which will require further investigation to confirm its severity." Sanchez displayed his injury on Instagram [Courtesy]

It comes after Sanchez had been left raging after a latest slight from Jose Mourinho.

Get the latest sports news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Sanchez’s relationship with Mourinho is at breaking point after the Manchester United striker did not even make the substitutes' bench for the Champions League win over Young Boys on Tuesday night.

It has strengthened the former Arsenal star’s determination to quit Old Trafford after less than a year as he fears he has no future at the club under Mourinho.

Sanchez, who is on wages in excess of £500,000-a-week at United, has told pals he wants to leave Manchester and has set his heart on a move to star-studded French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Mourinho went public with the fact that Sanchez was not injured for the Young Boys fixture, and there is a belief that was done very deliberately to make it clear the 29-year-old Chile international has been dropped.

His move to United last January, in a swap for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, is in serious danger of becoming one of the costliest mistakes in Premier League history because of the way Sanchez has fallen out of favour with the Special One.