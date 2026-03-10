×
Family appeals for help to recover body of kin swept away by Kitengela floods

By Peterson Githaiga | Mar. 10, 2026
Residents of Noonkopir village in Kitengela, Kajiado County, search for the body of Robert Kibe Njuguna who was swept away by floods. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

A family in Kitengela, Kajiado county is yet to recover the body of their kin who was swept away by floods on March 6, 2026.

The family is now appealing to the government to help them retrieve the body of Robert Kibe Njuguna, 36. 

Martin Ngugi, brother to the deceased, said Kibe was on his way home from work, when he was swept away by floods as people watched helplessly.

The heavy downpour on Friday caused several seasonal rivers in the area to burst their banks.

''We  have done all what we can, we have been camping at the Kitengela dumping site where the incident occurred, we have also visited several mortuaries such as Kitengela, Machakos and the City, in vain'' said Ngugi.

Ngugi accused Kitengela Municipality personnel of allegedly failing to respond to their request to help retrieve the body. 

''We are calling on the government to intervene and do the necessary, we are sure if they use their machines and the personnel they have, the body of our brother will be found,'' said Mary  Muthoni, sister to the deceased.

A diver searches for the body of Robert Kibe Njuguna who was swept away by floods in Noonkopir village, Kitengela, Kajiado County. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Scola Njeri, the deceased’s workmate narrate to The Standard how they were walking together from work, before tragedy struck.

''We were lucky to have closed the seasonal river before him, however, we realised the floods were strong, we pleaded with him not to proceed but he declined,'' said Njeri

The incidents comes barely a week after another middle-aged woman was swept away by floods at Wama village, one kilometer from the scene.

The ongoing rains have also affected learning as pupil attendance in public schools is dropping.

Some schools located a few kilometers from the main road have also been rendered inaccessible.

Pupils who use buses have been affected and the school schedule interrupted due to late reporting and early departures.

''We are appealing to the county government of Kajiado to at least repair feeder roads that have been damaged by foods, if we continue like this then learning in some schools will be impossible,'' said Stephen Salika a parent. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

