Thika hosts Chairman’s prize as hunt for Chairman kitty heads to Nanyuki

As the 2018 golf festival season nears the end, most clubs from across the country have hosted either, Captain’s prize, Lady Captain’s prize, Vice Chairman's prize or Chairman's prize to signal the change of guard.

The challenging Thika Sports Club is set to host its Chairman's (Chege Muiruri) prize 2018 today and tomorrow. A large field of 300 golfers has lined up for the two-day event with attractive prizes up for grabs.

This year's event is presented by; Britam, EABL, Kwal and Superior Homes among others. The event dubbed the biggest golf gala of the year at the par-72 course which plays 6620 yards’ has a denim dress code theme with a special prize for best dressed.

The first flight is expected to tee-off at 6:30 am in a continuous draw that will see golfers battle it out for the top honours in the 18-hole affair that will be played under the stableford format.

Among the leading golfers gunning for the top prize are in form General Jackson Waweru playing off handicap 11 and Anthony Kabucho playing off handicap 13 being touted as the main contenders. With the day’s biggest bet to beat being the chairman's horse.

Thanks to heavy rains being experienced in the region, the course is in mint condition. The fairways are holding as well as the greens.

To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Holes to beat for golfers are the par-four seventh which plays 420 yards with tight out-of-bounds on either sides, a stoke index 14 and the par-four eighteenth which plays 434 yards, a stroke index five screened by a water fountain and a protective bunker on the right will be the holes that are set to offer the toughest challenge.

At the par 72 Nanyuki, Chairman (Gabriel Miungi) prize, presented by Oxygene Media, Indoor & Outdoor Advertising and Neo Electricals has attracted a mixed field of amateurs and professional golfers.

Top resident amateurs, Peter Rimui, who plays off handicap plus two, will be out to prove his mettle against at least 103 golfers who’ve been drawn up for the prize.

Five pros will be eying a share of the prize fund in the pro's category they include; Sullivan Muthugia, Sam Kamau, Jame Karanja, Paul Thuo, and Stephen Karanja.

With holes’ number seven, a par-five stroke index 1 which plays 525 yards with out-of-bounds on either sides, dog-leg right and par-five eighth hole which plays 536a stroke index 3, dog-leg left with an out-of-bounds on the left expected to provide the stiffest challenge to contenders.

“The greens are holding, the fairways are playing long and the roughs are unforgiving. Play on the fairways cause any detour into the rough will definitely cost you some strokes” warned Rimui [Mose Sammy]