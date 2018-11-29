Posta Rangers beef up squad with 11 signings

164 Thursday, November 29th 2018 at 07:53 GMT +3 | Thursday, November 29th 2018 at 07:53 GMT +3 | Football By Gilbert Wandera:

Goalkeeper Wycliffe Kasaya [Courtesy]

Posta Rangers has recruited 11 players ahead of the new SportPesa Premier League (SPL) season that kicks off next month.

The team barely survived against relegation last season.

Veteran goalkeeper Wycliffe Kasaya joins the club from Sofapaka.

Rangers coach Sammy Omollo is confident the widely travelled goalkeeper will help his side do well.

“His experience is massive and will be very valuable for us. We hope to do better this season and Kasaya is one of the players who will be of great help to us.”

Apart from Kasaya, Wesley Onguso formerly at Gor Mahia has also joined.

Onguso struggled to find playing time at Gor Mahia last season.

The club has also raided Gor Mahia Youth for Elvis Osok. Charles Odette and Dennis Ongeri who were out on loan have been recalled.

The rest of the signings are Brian Osumba, Francis Nabute, Francis Manoa, Sammy Odero, Francis Mutembei and Lewis Ndicho.