Rugby: Western Bulls object suspension of player

77 Wednesday, November 28th 2018 at 00:05 GMT +3 | Wednesday, November 28th 2018 at 00:05 GMT +3 | Rugby By Washington Onyango:

Western Bulls head coach Bram Shikanda has taken issue with Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) for suspending his captain.

Bulls captain Treasure Odundo and Venance Shukuba of Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) were found liable for foul play by the KRU disciplinary committee and subsequently suspended for four and five weeks respectively.

"Odundo brings maturity to the team. He is the leader whom other players look upon for guidance and motivation. Now that he is gone, it will be hard to replace him in the next three games," Shikanda said.

Odundo, formerly of Mean Mashine, was initially set to serve a six-week ban but was slashed to four. Shikubai will serve a six-match ban.

The ban has already taken effect. Shikuba will be up for selection after the Christmas break while Bulls will have their skipper back on December 15.

The pair was sent off when the two sides met on November 17 in the opening round of the 2018-19 KRU season.

KRU claimed besides the players' suspension, MMUST fans invaded the pitch during the second half of the match, this interfering with play.

"Pursuant to the World Rugby Regulations, the player is suspended for competing in games for seven weeks during the KRU 2018-19 season, which is reduced to five weeks after mitigation," read part of the verdict on Shikuba.

"The sanction shall take effect from the start of the competition they will be competing in."

MMUST head coach Ahaya Ochieng, however, said his team will shrub off the loss of their key back row and focus on their match. [Washington Onyango]