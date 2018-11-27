Busia beat Kakuma to secure National Division One League ticket
Busia Wolves have qualified for the 2018/2019 Football Kenya Federation National Division One League after beating Turkana's Kakuma United 3-1 in Sunday's Western Zone Mini-League finals at Kapsabet Showground Arena.
Wolves took the lead in the 27th minute through Douglas Owour's close range effort.
However, the match was forced into extra time when Olivier Shabani struck a last gasp equaliser.
But Busia regained the lead when Allan Livondo volleyed home before Owuor grabbed his brace in the 118th minute to secure a Division One League ticket for his team.
It was double victory for Busia Wolves whose lead striker Douglas Owuor claimed the top scorer's award after netting three goals in two matches.
Wolves secured a final slot against Kakuma after beating Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital from Uasin Gishu County 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular time.
On the other hand, Kakuma overcame Bilombe FC from Butula 2-1 to sail through.
Bilombe hopes of finishing third were dealt a major blow after they fell 2-1 to MTRH in a third place play-offs tie.
Wolves finished top of the table in the regular Western region league season with 86 points from 34 matches, 22 points ahead of second placed Bilombe FC. Kakuma on the other hand, topped the Rift Valley Region ahead of Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.
