Former England manager Glenn Hoddle recovering at home after suffering heart attack
Glenn Hoddle is now recuperating at home following surgery after he suffered a cardiac arrest last month, a spokesman for the former England manager has said.
The 61-year-old collapsed at BT Sport's studios in Stratford, London, just moments after he featured on Saturday Morning Sav Live.
Hoddle was rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery and was placed in intensive care.
Better news came when it was revealed the former Spurs boss was sitting up in bed, drinking tea and chatting to his family in hospital.
Now Hoddle has been diagnosed well enough to be discharged from St Bartholomew's Hospital in London and will continue to recover in the comfort of his own home.
A family spokesperson said: “After being taken ill on Saturday 27 October, Glenn received specialist care at St Bartholomew's Hospital in London.
Get the latest sports news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
“To aid his recovery from a cardiac arrest, Glenn underwent surgery. He responded well to treatment and is now at home recuperating from the procedure.
“The care that Glenn received from St Bartholomew's Hospital was exemplary. His family would like to thank the hospital staff and the many people who have sent supportive messages.
“Doctors have outlined that rest is paramount for Glenn now. With that in mind, his family ask politely that their privacy is respected and that Glenn is given time to recover fully.”
Robbie Savage described the scene he saw at the TV studio as one of his worst ever experiences.
"It was one of my worst experiences, the most shocking thing I have ever witnessed," Savage said.
He added: "Like many others who were there, I have been referred to a counsellor and that has helped immensely.
"It is no exaggeration to say it has made me re-evaluate my whole life."
"I have no time for negativity any more. Life is too precious."
LATEST STORIES
Manchester United predicted starting XI against Young Boys
Manchester City star ruled out for three months
Manchester United’s season summed up in two words by Ryan Giggs
‘Play or stay at home’ – Mourinho issues tough warning to Man United players
Golf: Nyambogo wins Diwali tourney
Hockey: Bungoma Farmers top National league
- Barca superstar Dembele delivers Good news to Arsenal about signing him Football 19 hours ago
- Latest update on Mourinho going back to Real Madrid after receiving request Football 22 hours ago
- Golf: Mickelson beats Woods in $9m winner-take-all matchGolf 1 day ago
- Manchester United’s season summed up in two words by Ryan GiggsPremier League 3 hours ago
- Golf: Winner receives new TaylorMade R15 460CC driver valued at Sh45,000Golf 1 day ago
- Hockey: MMU close in on Premier League PromotionHockey 1 day ago
- Shock as three Chelsea stars set for AC Milan move in JanuaryPremier League 7 hours ago