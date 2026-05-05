NCDs now Kenya's leading health burden as new data signals deepening crisis

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Mother checking her daughters' diabetes by monitoring blood glucose. (Courtesy/GettyImages)

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) have emerged as Kenya’s leading healthcare burden, accounting for the majority of hospital admissions and a growing share of deaths, according to health experts and new programme data.

Figures presented during the dissemination of the Mwanga Access Programme show that NCDs contribute to more than 50 per cent of hospital admissions and approximately 43 per cent of all deaths nationwide.

The trend marks a significant epidemiological shift, with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, and stroke overtaking infectious diseases as the dominant health challenge.

Dr Catherine Karikezi, Executive Director of the Noncommunicable Diseases Alliance of Kenya, said the scale and nature of the burden is rapidly evolving, with far-reaching social and economic consequences.

“If you walk into a medical ward today, about half of the patients are there because of non-communicable diseases. What is even more concerning is that these conditions are increasingly affecting younger people in the workforce, not just older populations as was previously the case,” she said.

The rise in NCDs is placing a significant strain on households and the broader economy. Many patients require lifelong treatment and regular monitoring, often financed out of pocket due to gaps in healthcare access.

Physicians According to Karikezi, families affected by NCDs spend up to 28 per cent of their household income managing these conditions.

“This makes NCDs not just a health issue, but a major driver of poverty. At the same time, poverty itself increases vulnerability because people cannot afford preventive care or lifestyle changes,” she noted.

Health experts warn that late diagnosis remains a major contributor to poor outcomes.

Limited awareness at the community level means many individuals seek care only after complications have set in.

Poorly managed diabetes, for example, can lead to kidney failure, amputations, and blindness, while uncontrolled hypertension significantly increases the risk of stroke and heart disease.

To address these gaps, the Mwanga Access Programme was piloted in Meru County between 2022 and 2024, focusing on strengthening early detection and integrating NCD care into primary healthcare systems.

The programme combined community-based screening with facility-level treatment and introduced digital tools to improve patient tracking and follow-up.

According to Dr. Gathon Gadesha from the Ministry of Health’s Division of NCDs, the initiative screened more than 35,000 people and enrolled over 2,100 patients into care, highlighting both the scale of undiagnosed cases and the potential of community-driven interventions.

“We improved follow-up rates by more than 31 per cent. By the end of the programme, hypertension control rose to above 50 per cent, while diabetes control improved to about 45 per cent from roughly 20 per cent before the intervention,” she said.

Despite these gains, systemic challenges persist.

Gadesha warned that health facilities continue to face medicine stockouts, limited diagnostic capacity, and workforce constraints, all of which hinder effective long-term management of chronic diseases.

The programme also revealed the impact of patient-led advocacy.

During the project, individuals living with diabetes and hypertension were trained to engage county health officials, contributing to increased budget allocations for NCD care in Meru County.

Experts say the findings underscore the urgent need for Kenya to shift its healthcare focus toward prevention, early detection, and sustained management of chronic diseases.

“We must rethink how we deliver care. Strengthening primary healthcare, investing in community systems, and ensuring consistent access to medicines will be critical if we are to reduce the growing burden of NCD,” Karikezi said.

As the country grapples with this silent epidemic, health stakeholders warn that failure to act decisively could deepen both the health crisis and its economic toll.