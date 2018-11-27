Golf: Nyambogo wins Diwali tourney

Nyanza Golf Club professional Wycliffe Nyambogo utilized his skills and beat a field of 56 golfers to be crowned winner of the Prime Bank sponsored Diwali Golf Open at Nyanza Golf Club at the weekend.

Inform Nyambogo registered 37 points to scope the top prize with handicap 18 Maurice Oduor following him with 34 points for second place.

Handicap 16 Geoffrey Obuon finished third also with 34 points. Bv Patel (17) and Paul Otieno (13) finished fourth and fifth with 34 points also.

Ravee Patel was crowned first nine winner with 20 points while the Guest winner went to Jiten Pabari with 33 points. Jan Teertstra won the nearest to the pin award.

After the victory, Nyambogo has now moved a handicap less, changing from handicap 11 to 10 as Standard Classic Golf Nearest to the pin winner Luis Ojuang and Shah Bhupa dropping by one handicap to handicap 20 from 19 and 19 from 18 respectively.

Nyanza Golf Club captain Sam Deya thanked Prime Bank for sponsoring the open in bid to popularize golf activities across the Nyanza and Western region.

“Golf is becoming bigger and common in the region and thanks to Prime Bank we have started to register huge turn ups for these events,” Deya said. [Washington Onyango]