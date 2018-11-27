Cricket: Cutchi Leva win T20 cricket tourney
Burhani Sports Club wins the fair play award.
Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj proved their critics wrong after they upset pre-match favorites and former champions Mombasa Sports Club to win the Coast NIC Bank T20 cricket tournament title.
Cutchi Leva cricketers won by eight wickets after losing only two wickets to their opponents to be crowned the 2018 champions at the Coast Gymkhana Sports Club.
The winners won the toss and elected to field. Mombasa Sports Club did not play to their expectation as they managed to hit 140 runs and it was only Mohit Dhutia who emerged highest scorer with 42 runs and Sagar Karia who bagged 25 runs before Vishal Shikotra added 17 not out.
Vindu Thakrani was the best wicket taker for Cutchi Leva with 2/20 while Akshay Bhanderi and Sachin Bhudia had 2/17 and 1/39 respectively.
Chasing the score, Cutchi Leva cricketers reached the target easily with a loss of only two wickets.
