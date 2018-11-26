Liverpool dealt blow before Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain

PSG duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe [Courtesy]

Liverpool have been dealt a blow ahead of their Champions League visit to Paris Saint-Germain after the French champions hinted that Kylian Mbappe and Neymar will start.

Mbappe was hooked off with a bruised shoulder during France's friendly against Uruguay last week whilst Neymar lasted just eight minutes when Brazil played Cameroon before being withdrawn with an inductor strain.

And Liverpool fans had been hopeful that both players would be forced to sit out when their side travels to Paris for a match that will determine who takes control of their own destiny in Group C.

But PSG boss Thomas Tuchel said on Saturday that his two front-men could yet be fit to play some part on Wednesday. Neymar and Mbappe will be fit to face Liverpool [Courtesy]

"I am more optimistic than yesterday about Ney and Kylian," said the German. "They will be able to train on Monday."

The French champions continued their flawless start to the Ligue 1 season on Saturday in the absence of their marquee strikers with a 1-0 win against Toulouse at the Parc de Princes, Edinson Cavani scoring the goal after nine minutes to move them 15 points clear after just 14 games.

World Cup-winner Mbappe has scored 13 in 13 this season including 11 in nine in Ligue 1 where he leads the scoring charts, whilst Neymar is one behind his teammate on ten league goals.

For Liverpool, Adam Lallana will be available after missing his side's 3-0 win at Watford on Saturday with a minor knock, whilst defender Joe Gomez could also return after sitting out at Vicarage Road.

Defeat for either side in Paris would spell disaster, with PSG likely to be eliminated assuming Napoli defeat Red Star Belgrade in the group's other game as expected, whilst a loss for Liverpool would need them needing to win against Napoli in their final game and hope that Red Star can take something from their game against PSG.