Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Pay-as-you-cook: The biogas idea fuelling trade in Kisumu

By Silas Nyamweya | Apr. 10, 2026

At the bustling shoreline of Dunga Beach in Kisumu, where fishermen haul in their daily catch and traders sort through piles of omena, a quiet transformation is underway. What was once a site grappling with waste, smoke-filled kitchens and the choking spread of water hyacinth is now a model of clean energy innovation, thanks to the work of Dominic Wanjihia Kahumbu.

 Kahumbu, the founder of Flexi Biogas Solutions, has pioneered a community kitchen project that is redefining how local communities cook, earn, and interact with their environment. Based in Karen, Nairobi, his biogas venture specializes in biogas systems that convert biodegradable waste into usable energy. But it is at Dunga Beach that his innovation finds its most compelling expression. 

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Flexi Biogas Solutions, Dunga Beach Kisumu biodegradable waste into usable energy. Fishermen
.

Latest Stories

Rejected Claims are not fraud: Why this distinction matters for SHA and UHC
Rejected Claims are not fraud: Why this distinction matters for SHA and UHC
Opinion
By Albert Ogendi
2 hrs ago
Prosecutors yet to receive files in fuel scandal case
National
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
2 hrs ago
Senator Osotsi attack exposes rising political goonism fears
Politics
By Josphat Thiong’o
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Anarchy as goons join political supremacy battles in Nyanza
By Standard Reporter 2 hrs ago
Anarchy as goons join political supremacy battles in Nyanza
Opposition tears into Ruto as Kalonzo moves to lock Ukambani
By Erastus Mulwa 2 hrs ago
Opposition tears into Ruto as Kalonzo moves to lock Ukambani
Prosecutors yet to receive files in fuel scandal case
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 2 hrs ago
Prosecutors yet to receive files in fuel scandal case
Senator Osotsi attack exposes rising political goonism fears
By Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
Senator Osotsi attack exposes rising political goonism fears
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved