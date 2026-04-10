Pay-as-you-cook: The biogas idea fuelling trade in Kisumu

At the bustling shoreline of Dunga Beach in Kisumu, where fishermen haul in their daily catch and traders sort through piles of omena, a quiet transformation is underway. What was once a site grappling with waste, smoke-filled kitchens and the choking spread of water hyacinth is now a model of clean energy innovation, thanks to the work of Dominic Wanjihia Kahumbu.

Kahumbu, the founder of Flexi Biogas Solutions, has pioneered a community kitchen project that is redefining how local communities cook, earn, and interact with their environment. Based in Karen, Nairobi, his biogas venture specializes in biogas systems that convert biodegradable waste into usable energy. But it is at Dunga Beach that his innovation finds its most compelling expression.